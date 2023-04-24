Russian attack | Haavisto criticizes the EU for chasing Ukrainian ammunition: “Unforgivable”

Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters about the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto took a stand on the EU’s ammunition aid to Ukraine on Monday in Luxembourg.

“It is unforgivable if the slowdowns in this are caused by the European Union,” Haavisto said on Monday evening at a press conference, which was organized after the meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Haavisto referred, among other things, to the demands put forward by France that the ammunition delivered to Ukraine should be manufactured in Europe.

The requirement is difficult, because the order books of ammunition factories in the EU area are starting to be full, and production cannot be increased immediately.

“In my opinion, there has been a bit of unnecessary trade policy discussion about where the ammunition is produced,” Haavisto stated.

Haavisto admitted that the ammunition factories of some member countries can, for example, switch from two to three shifts in order to get the production lines fully operational. However, it won’t happen in an instant.

Haavisto reminded that some of the ammunition calibers needed by Ukraine may not even be manufactured in the EU.

According to him, Sweden, the country holding the EU presidency, and Finland also made speeches at the meeting, where “they strongly urged that this could be resolved”.

Finland’s position is that the most important thing is not the origin of the ammunition, but the fulfillment of the promises made to Ukraine. The foreign minister of Ukraine was also heard at the EU foreign minister’s meeting on Monday Dmytro Kulebaa.

On Thursday, Kuleba expressed his frustration on Twitter that ammunition aid threatens to rain down.

“The EU’s inability to implement its own decision on joint ammunition supplies to Ukraine is frustrating,” Kuleba wrote.

“The price of inaction in Ukraine is measured in human lives,” he pleaded.