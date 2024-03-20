According to Governor Gladkov, 9,000 Russians from the border region are going to be taken from the Ukrainian border deeper into Russia.

Russia has begun to evacuate its civilian population from the Belgorod region further east from the border with Ukraine. The governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov told on his Telegram channel on Wednesday that 1,200 children have been moved to temporary accommodation in Staryi Oskol on the eastern edge of the Belgorod region.

According to Gladkov, the transfer of children to “recovery camps” in Penza, Kaluga and Tambov in central Russia will begin on Thursday. Based on the photos published by the governor, there are adults in Staryi Oskol in addition to children, apparently at least the children's parents and grandparents.

Gladkov said on Tuesday that the provincial administration's intention is to move a total of 9,000 children from the feet of the fighting from the Ukrainian border deeper into Russia. He told about it, among other things The Moscow Times. According to the governor, offers of accommodation have come from several Russian governors.

Russian according to the authorities, by Tuesday, a total of 16 civilians had been killed and 98 wounded during the week in Ukraine's firing and attacks in the border area on the Russian side. On Wednesday, there was news about the death of two civilians in the shooting in the Belgorod region.

Civilians have been transported to Staryi Oskol from the border with joint transports, but the relocation camp is ready to accept those fleeing on their own, including the governor.

Most of those who have been brought or entered the camp so far are from the Graivoronsk district, which is located on the Russian side of the border halfway between the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Sumy.

Next, according to Gladkov, the authorities will begin evacuations from the administrative district of Šebekino, located south and southeast of Belgorod.

Some civilians have also come to the Staryi Oskol camp from the city of Belgorod. It is 38 kilometers from the center of the government city with approximately 340,000 inhabitants to the Ukrainian border by road. Before the full-scale Russian invasion, many Ukrainians worked or lived as migrant workers in Belgorod.

Ukraine has at least hit fuel tanks in the Belgorod region with drones.

The Russian Free Russian Legion, the Russian Volunteer Forces and the Siberian Battalion fighting on the Ukrainian side claimed a week ago that they had taken over the border villages of Tyotkino and Lozovaya Rudka on the Russian side. Tjotkino is located in the Kursk region and Lozovaya Rudka in the Belgorod region.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin said in his presidential election victory speech on Sunday evening in Moscow that Russia may establish a buffer zone along the border to protect the Russian population. Putin spoke of a “sanitary zone” that would be established on the Ukrainian side of the border.

“It fits Putin's takeover theory,” Ukrainian military expert By Ždanov commented the news agency of the Union by.

“To the point that he completely conquers the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson and adds another 100-150 km buffer zone around them.”

Russia lost the territories it had occupied in Kharkiv Oblast and the territories west of the Dnieper in Kherson during the Ukrainian counterattacks in 2022.