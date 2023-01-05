Russian attack | Germany supplies Marder assault tanks to Ukraine

France’s promise of armored combat vehicles to Ukraine started a new shift in support for Ukraine among the Western allies.

5.1. 20:01 | Updated 5.1. 21:25

Berlin

French announced Wednesday’s decision to send AMX-10 RC combat vehicles, called “light armored vehicles” to Ukraine, accelerated efforts to support Ukraine in Germany as well.

On Thursday evening, the German government announced that Germany will supply Ukraine with Marder assault tanks, which Ukraine has long said it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression.

The Marders are equipped with a 20mm machine gun, an MG3 machine gun and anti-tank missiles.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz the President of the United States agreed Joe Biden with in a telephone conversation on Thursday evening.

In addition, Germany is supplying Ukraine with the same Patriot air defense system that the United States sent there in December.

In their press release, the United States and Germany also asked other allies for more military aid to support Ukraine’s air defense and combat vehicles.

See also Presidential elections Marin told Yle not to be available for presidential candidacy - Also comments on Turkey's demands: It doesn't make sense to "start giving up immediately", but some concerns can be answered A German Marder in a transport vehicle at the Rukla military base in Lithuania in April 2022.

At issue is a major turning point in Germany’s security policy, as Scholz has so far been reluctant to supply tanks suitable for combat use to Ukraine. He spoke for a long time about the danger of escalation of the war in connection with the arms deliveries.

Scholz has emphasized for a long time that Germany does not want to “act alone” in supplying heavy Western-made weapons to Ukraine. After the French initiative, this justification no longer existed.

The two government partners of the Social Democratic Party represented by Scholz in the German government, the Greens and the Liberals, have long been in favor of supplying heavy armored vehicles.

Read more: The hard bone of Germany’s defense policy is a “style icon” that won’t leave Chancellor Olaf Scholz alone

The German government announced for a new twist on Thursday night. The release also confirmed that the United States will deliver Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine. Both countries also plan to train Ukrainian soldiers in their use.

The number of tanks to be sent to Ukraine was not disclosed, but Spiegel magazine according to the information, it is about 40 tanks that are supposed to be delivered to Ukraine during the first quarter of the year.

A good time to move with heavy tanks is winter, when the ground is frozen.

On Wednesday The armored vehicles promised by France to Ukraine are used for reconnaissance purposes. They are also equipped with weapons that can destroy the enemy’s corresponding equipment.

France announced its decision on Wednesday the president Emmanuel Macron after speaking the President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky with on the phone.

Ukraine has hoped to also receive German Leopard 2 battle tanks, of which Finland also has around 200.

The defense committee is made up of MPs Atte Harjanne (green) and Anders Adlercreutz (r) last week proposed “European tank guns” in support of Ukraine.

“Geography limits Finland’s possibilities to hand over a large number of key equipment in use, but Finland’s participation with even a small number of tanks would be valuable if the European tank talks can be started”, Adlercreutz and Harjanne wrote in his initiative.