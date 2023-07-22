Russian attack | Germany promises its own and NATO’s defense support to the eastern parts of Poland if necessary

Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously threatened that Russia would defend Belarus from possible attacks with all its might.

Germany and the military alliance NATO are ready to support Poland in the defense of its eastern parts, the German defense minister Boris Pistorius said according to news agency Reuters.

“When Polish partners need support, they get it,” Pistorius said during a visit to the Czech capital, Prague, on Friday.

“They are NATO partners and reliable NATO allies, so we can say for sure that we are prepared.”

Pistorius the comments come after the president of Russia Vladimir Putin said in his speech that Russia is ready to defend Belarus by all means.

Putin claimed, without justification, that Poland would like to conquer the territories of the Commonwealth of Nations. Poland denies that it has any ambitions in Belarus.

On Wednesday, Poland decided to move its troops to the eastern part of the country because a mercenary group of Wagner’s forces has arrived in Belarus, the Polish news agency reported PAP.

On Thursday, Poland’s foreign ministry said Wagner’s forces will train with Belarusian special forces just off the eastern border for a week just miles from the Polish border in Brest.

Polish minister Zbigniew Hoffmann said to PAP that “exercises or joint exercises between the Armed Forces of Belarus and Wagner are undoubtedly a provocation”.