Russian attack | German Air Force wiretapped: Discussion on missiles and strike plans published in Russia

In the discussion published in Russia, there is talk, among other things, about the arms aid to be delivered to Ukraine.

in Germany an investigation will be launched into a very serious information leak in the country's armed forces, said the German chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday.

A spokesman for the German Ministry of Defense confirmed a little later that the secret internal conversation of the German Air Force had been eavesdropped, the news agency AFP reports. According to the spokesperson, however, it is not yet possible to say with certainty whether changes had been made to the version circulating on social media.

The leak relates to a taped confidential conversation between two employees of the German armed forces about the war in Ukraine, possible arms aid to Ukraine and German Taurus missiles. The conversation, lasting more than half an hour, has been published in the Russian media, reports the news agency, among others Bloomberg.

According to the AFP news agency, the discussion also talks about missile strikes on tactically significant targets in the Ukrainian war, such as the Kerch Strait bridge, which connects the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula with Russia. According to media reports, the discussion also mentions the use of missiles delivered to Ukraine by France and Britain.

According to Scholz, who is visiting Rome, Italy, the leak of the conversation is a very serious matter, which is why the matter is being investigated very quickly and carefully.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov spoke in Turkey on Saturday, where he said the recording showed that Ukraine and its backers want to inflict strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield.

Spokesman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova in turn demanded from Germany a thorough explanation of the recorded conversation.

“Trying to slip from answering questions is interpreted as a sign of your guilt,” Zaharova said.

German politicians have demanded stricter measures for the internal communication of the armed forces. According to the opposition, there is a risk that other secret conversations have been recorded.

German newspaper For Der Spiegel the experts who spoke believe that the audio tape leaked to the Russian media is authentic. According to Der Spiegel, the video conference where the discussion was recorded was not held on the armed forces' own encrypted communication channel.

in Ukraine Germany has long been hoping for Taurus missiles that can hit targets up to 500 kilometers away. Chancellor Scholz has so far refused to supply missiles to Ukraine, because according to him, it could incite a conflict.

Britain and France have delivered their own missiles to Ukraine, with a range of up to 250 kilometers. However, according to Scholz, Germany cannot do the same.

“This [Taurus] is a very long-range weapon, and Germany cannot do what Britain and France do,” said Scholz last week.

Britain has denied that it had a direct influence on how missiles are used in Ukraine.