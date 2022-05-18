Russian attack Gasum confirms: The arrival of Russian gas in Finland may end as early as Friday night

According to the gas company Gasum, it is probable that the inflow of natural gas from Russia to Finland will end either late on Friday or on Saturday.

According to the gas company Gasum, it is probable that the inflow of natural gas from Russia to Finland will end either late on Friday or on Saturday. At the same time, the company said it had not received any information on the matter from the Russian Gazprom or the Russian transmission operator.

The Finnish gas company Gasum said on Tuesday that it would take the natural gas supply contract to arbitration.

GASUMIN managing director Mika Wiljanen told HS on Tuesday that the company has been preparing for a possible outage of pipeline gas supply for some time. According to Wiljanen, the company is prepared to secure the gas flow of its own customers during the summer season, ie until the end of August.

“We are able to meet the immediate needs of our customers during the summer season by utilizing various procurement channels and storing gas, assuming that there will be no challenges in transmission capacity,” says Wiljanen.

Wiljanen did not comment on how long the gas has been stored because of the “sensitivity” of the matter. According to Wiljanen, Gasum has also been negotiating to increase gas imports with western gas suppliers.

“The challenge will arise later in the winter, when the limit will be the capacity of the Balticconnector pipeline between Finland and Estonia.”

GASUMILLA is a long – term natural gas supply agreement with Russian Gazprom. The companies have been negotiating the deal since the fall.

Gazprom is a Russian state gas company. In April, it demanded that Gasum pay the payments in rubles agreed in the contract. According to Gasum’s press release, Gazprom has made other claims against Gasum.

“Gasum will not accept Gazprom Export’s proposal to switch to ruble payments and will therefore not pay the payments in rubles in ruble or through the proposed payment arrangement. In addition, the companies have a significant disagreement regarding other claims made under the agreement, ”Gasum writes in its release.

Gazprom has requested a response from the Finnish state gas company Gasum to the demands by May 20, ie by Friday this week. According to EU sources, the deadline is the same for many other EU countries. It is possible that the supply of gas will stop on Saturday in Finland and many other EU countries.

Gazprom has stated that agreeing to the new payment terms is a condition for deliveries to continue uninterrupted. Russia cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria in April after the countries refused the new terms.