Russian attack | FT: Reuters reporter team member killed in Kramatorsk hotel attack

Russian invasion|In addition, two journalists have been wounded in the hotel attack by Russia.

News agency A member of the Reuters reporter team has died in the hotel attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, reports The Financial Times magazine (FT).

According to the newspaper, Ukrainian prosecutors said on Sunday that rescuers had found a missing person dead in the ruins. According to the FT’s information, the dead is the British security assistant of the Reuters team.

Reuters told earlierthat two other team members were wounded in the hotel attack by Russia. Both have been hospitalized.

Wounded journalists suffered, among other things, from broken bones and concussions.

Ukrainian officials previously said the wounded journalists are citizens of Britain, the United States and Ukraine.

In addition to the hotel, a nearby apartment building was damaged in the attack on the night before Sunday.

Kramatorsk is one of the last significant cities in the Donetsk region still under Ukrainian control. It is located about 20 kilometers from the war front.

In June 2023, an attack by Russia on a restaurant popular with international journalists and aid workers killed 12 people in the same city.

During the full-scale war of aggression started by Russia, the international organization Committee to Protect Journalists by 15 journalists dead.