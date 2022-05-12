Russian attack FSB unpopular with Putin after roaring in Ukrainian intelligence – The intelligence is now being led by an officer accused of poisoning the Scripali

The FSB intelligence service provided Putin with deplorable information before the war. A couple of weeks after the attack, the FSB leader was arrested.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has decided to transfer the main responsibility for intelligence over the war in Ukraine from the intelligence service FSB and to appoint a hard-line military intelligence service GRU, published by The Moscow Times in the article is told.

An article in the Moscow Times on the ousting of the FSB has previously been published by the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA). website.

According to CEPA, the FSB’s “fifth service” was in charge of providing intelligence to Putin before the major attack on Ukraine in February. The president was told, for example, that the Russian-speaking population would rise in large numbers to oppose the Ukrainian leadership, which has not been seen.

In addition, Western intelligence revealed Russia’s top-secret plans, and Putin’s perception of Ukraine’s defense capabilities and will was seriously flawed. For example, the attempt to take over the capital, Kiev, was a tragic farce, probably due to poor intelligence and war planning.

Putin himself is a former Soviet KGB intelligence officer who briefed the KGB’s heir to the FSB for a short time in the late 1990s.

Vladimir Putin was the head of the FSB in the spring of 1999, but soon became prime minister and later president. In the picture, he talks to former Russian Prime Minister Yevgeny Primakov.

Military intelligence The second director of the agency has now been promoted to head of the GRU’s intelligence in Ukraine Vladimir Alexeyevby Britain and The EU like as chief designer in the so-called Salisbury poisoning case.

In March 2018, GRU agents tried to assassinate a former Russian double agent Sergei Skripalin and his daughter Julijan with a novitoc neurotoxin in Salisbury, Britain.

According to a CEPA review, Alexei has served in both Syria and Donbass in eastern Ukraine. He has been described as a “brutal and irresponsible self-confident” officer. He has previously led the GRU Spetsnaz Special Forces.

The United States has appointed Alexei to its sanctions listas he is found guilty of attempting to influence the US presidential election in 2016 through cyber attacks.

Military reconnaissance GRU headquarters in Moscow.

Unpopular director of the ‘fifth service’ of the FSB Sergei Beseda was arrested and placed under house arrest a couple of weeks after the start of the war and apparently even in prison. He was officially charged with embezzlement, but the British newspaper The Times according to the information received the real reason was the “unreliable, incomplete and partly incorrect information provided by the FSB on the political situation in Ukraine”.

Besedan has since been reported to have been released and possibly returned to work at the FSB headquarters in Moscow.

Sergei Beseda, director of the FSB’s “fifth service”.

According to CEPA, Putin is likely to try to get the impression that everything is going according to plan in Ukraine. The long-term imprisonment of an intelligence director is not appropriate for this image.

“But returning Beseda to his office doesn’t mean Putin trusts the FSB,” the review said.

Editor of the Bellingcat website for investigative journalism Christo Grozev said in Aprilthat some 150 FSB employees would have been “cleansed” of intelligence in Ukraine. Some would have been arrested, some would have been fired.

CEPA’s the review is prepared by visiting researchers at the incubator Irina Borogan and Andrei Soldatov, which are Russian investigative journalists specializing in Russian intelligence services. The CEPA incubator is based in Washington, DC, USA, and Warsaw, Poland.