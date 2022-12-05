Russian attack | Fragments of a missile were found in Moldova on Monday

According to media maintained by the authorities, pieces of a missile have been found in the northern part of Moldova. Ukraine said that Russia launched more than 70 missiles into Ukraine on Monday.

Moldovan according to the local Prima Sursa media, which is run by the authorities, the police authorities have found fragments of the missile in the northern part of the country. Prima Sursa tells about it on its Telegram channel.

The fragments were found near the town of Bricen, which is located right next to the border between Ukraine and Moldova. On Monday, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched more than 70 missiles into Ukraine.

According to Prima Sursa, the area is isolated and an investigation is being conducted there. As of Monday evening, it was not known whether the missile was launched by the Russians or perhaps by the Ukrainians. According to Ukrainian media, pieces hit the garden area and there were no casualties.

Moldovan According to the Reuters news agency, the authorities did not immediately comment on what happened, but the Ukrainian Foreign Minister did Oleg Nikolenko demanded more anti-aircraft equipment for Ukraine.

“This proves once again that Russian missile terrorism creates a huge threat not only to the security of Ukraine, but also to the security of neighboring countries,” he said in his press release.

This is not the first time that pieces of a missile have hit Moldova. In late October, fragments of a missile hit a village in northern Moldova after Ukrainian air defenses shot down a missile launched by Russia.

By early evening, Russia did not comment on the information about the missile falling in Moldova.