Russian attack | Former Wagner mercenaries: We killed Ukrainian prisoners of war, women and children with sorrow

The men say that the order was to kill everyone who came across them. The orders to torture and kill were given personally by Wagner leader Prigozhin. One of the men has since retracted his claims and Wagner is looking for the other.

Two former The Wagner mercenary has been published by the Russian human rights organization Gulagu.net on videohow in the war against Ukraine the torture and killing of prisoners of war was, according to his experiences, common and recommended.

“I killed children with my own hands. As we advanced to Soledar and Bahmut, we were instructed to destroy everything in your path: men, women, children. A little girl barked, she was maybe five or six years old, and I shot her. Right on the head,” says another in the video.

The content of the video published on Monday is reported by several media, such as CNN, The Guardian and Politico.

HS has not been able to verify that the men in the video actually worked for Wagner or that the incidents they described happened. According to CNN and The Guardian, among others, the men were pardoned from prison last fall, and their service in Ukraine ended in March.

Wagner is a Russian mercenary group that fights on many important fronts in Ukraine. It uses, among other things, Russian prisoners as soldiers. Prisoners have been pardoned in Russia only because they could be sent to the front in Ukraine. According to Western intelligence, Wagner has recruited around 40,000 to 50,000 prisoners in Ukraine.

An hour long on video Azmat Uldarov and Alexey Savitchev tell of several cases in which they killed, among others, Ukrainian prisoners of war. In one incident the men recounted, dozens of wounded POWs were made to sit in a pit in Bahmut, and Wagner soldiers threw grenades into the pit.

“We were told that no prisoners would be taken, but that everyone would be shot immediately,” Savitchev said in a phone interview with The Guardian after the video was released.

According to the men, the Wagners also killed dozens of civilians while inspecting residential buildings in Soledar and Bahmut, Ukraine, in February of this year. It is known for sure that Wagner has fought in both places this year.

According to Uldarov, the Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin personally gave orders to kill and torture. Prigozhin himself has denied the claims in the video on his Telegram channel.

Savitchev himself says that he shot Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered.

“They [kaksikymmentä sotilasta] got a hail of bullets in their necks. But it’s war and I don’t regret anything. If I could, I would go back,” Savitchev, who is serving a sentence for murder, tells The Guardian. In the video, he says he was ordered to kill all men over the age of 15.

“The goal was that [asuinrakennusta tyhjentäessä] no one survived. It didn’t matter if there was a civilian inside or not, I didn’t give a damn. You can judge my actions, that’s your right. But I also wanted to live,” says Savitchev in a Gulagu.net video to the founder of the human rights organization To Vladimir Osetshkin.

According to Savitchev, the soldiers who disobeyed the order were killed.

“ “This hand in which I now hold a cigarette, with this I followed orders to kill children.”

Uldarov instead says in the Gulagu.net video that he does not want war.

“I want Russia and the whole world to know the truth. I don’t want war or bloodshed. This hand, where I now hold a cigarette, with this hand I followed orders to kill children,” says Uldarov. He also says that the order was to kill everyone who comes across.

Gulagu.net’s video was published on Monday, and since then Uldarov has already had time to retract his statements to the Russian Ria-Fan news site, whose board includes Yevgeny Prigozhin.

“It [Ria-Fan] participates in government-supporting propaganda and disinformation about Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” described for example Council of the EU when announcing the sanctions against Wagner a few days ago. Ria-Fan is on Eu’s mandatory list.

Uldarov says to Ria-Fan that he gave an interview to Gulagu.net drunk and that he was blackmailed into giving the interview.

“I said what I was told to say. Prigozhin is a great guy. He saved my life,” Uldarov says to Ria-Fan.

Prigozhin writes on his Telegram channel that he was looking for Savitchev. He says that the man will not be “accused of anything”, but that he will be asked to tell why he made a “wrong” statement about Wagner.

of Gulagu.net the things revealed may not have any effect: according to the assessment of Western intelligence, Prigozhin is the president of Russia Vladimir Putin popular at the moment, so presumably his ways work for the president as well.

For example, the US-based Institute for the Study of War think tank writethat Prigozhin has increased his popularity in Putin’s eyes, “probably because the Russian armed forces have not achieved the goals that Putin set for the Donbas winter offensive”.

“Wagner’s forces appear to be receiving reinforcements, ammunition and political recognition — a clear departure from the Kremlin’s previous attitude,” ISW writes.