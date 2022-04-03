Russian attack Foreign Minister Haavisto to HS: Chains of command over Bush’s alleged war crimes must be investigated and could, in principle, lead to Vladimir Putin

“Looking at this devastation, does it occur to anyone who pays for this? If justice in the world were to be achieved, this would result in war reparations for Russia, ”says Haavisto.

Foreign minister Pekka Haaviston According to (green) allegations of the killing of hundreds of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bushan, recall the war crimes committed in the Balkan war in the 1990s.

According to Haavisto, it is important that allegations of acts of war crimes by Russian soldiers are investigated internationally and the perpetrators brought to justice. He says that Finland has demanded that the suspected war crimes committed in Ukraine be taken to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

According to Haavisto, it is important to find out how the chain of command of the Russian military leadership has functioned in connection with the events in Bushan. According to him, it is possible, at least in principle, that the chains of responsibility extend even to the Russian state leadership and the president Vladimir Putin until.

“When people are interrogated and witness statements are made, it is possible to perceive this chain as to where the actions have come from and whether efforts have been made to intervene in events that violate international regulations. And at what level have they been approved, even given instructions for their implementation, ”says Haavisto.

According to him, in recent years there have been a couple of examples where two heads of state have been the subject of international criminal proceedings: a former Serbian president accused of wars in the Balkans Slobodan Milosevic and the former president of Sudan accused of the genocide in Darfur Omar al-Bashir.

Haavisto points out, however, that preliminary data collection on the events in Bushan is still under way. According to him, there are two gruesome explanations as to why Russian soldiers have killed up to hundreds of Ukrainian civilians before withdrawing from Butcha.

The first explanation would be that the commanders of the soldiers have given a clear instruction on the tactics reminiscent of the scorched earth, i.e., the city’s population will be destroyed during the withdrawal phase.

“Another possibility is the chaos of all this withdrawal, which is at least as frightening a scenario that no one is leading anymore, but the troops are robbing and killing people to their liking,” Haavisto says.

The city of Bushan is by no means the only place where war crimes are suspected to have taken place. According to Haavisto, the thorough destruction of the city of Mariupol, for example, appears to be in violation of the Geneva Conventions, which do not deliberately target civilians and civilian structures.

“International agreements are certainly being violated,” says Haavisto.

He says he has considered not only the suffering of civilians but also how to deal with the destruction of Ukraine’s settlements.

“Looking at this devastation, does it occur to anyone who pays for this? If justice in the world were to be achieved, this would result in war reparations for Russia. ”

According to Haavisto, Russia could be required, for example, to finance part of its future oil and gas revenues and use the money to rebuild Ukraine.

What comes to Russia’s current energy revenues, Haavisto does not give the impression that the events in the city of Bushan, for example, will quickly stop EU countries from buying Russian energy.

According to him, the aim is to obtain easily substitutable products from the world market outside Russia, but many EU countries – such as Germany, Austria and Italy – are still very dependent on Russian natural gas.

“[Kaasun ostamisen] immediate cessation would mean the end of the heat supply and cooking possibilities. There are no alternative systems in these countries, ”says Haavisto.

Ukraine has repeatedly called on NATO to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine, but there has been no desire to do so. More than a week ago, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi called on NATO countries to give up one percent of their tanks and fighters so that the country could defend itself more effectively against Russia.

Haavisto has the impression that Ukraine is mostly being given the armed help that the country has asked for. According to him, a lot is happening behind the scenes, as countries do not publicly announce every arms grant.

“The main aim of the armed aid has been to comply with the listings from Ukraine of what they have hoped for, with the possible exception of these fighters.”