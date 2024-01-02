Russian attack | Forbes magazine calculated: Russia burned another billion euros for a couple of days of missile attacks on Ukraine

Russia fired nearly a hundred missiles at Kiev and Kharkiv on Tuesday. Five people died and a quarter of a million were without electricity.

2.1. 20:00

Russia has continued a series of massive attacks on Ukraine early Tuesday by firing missiles into Kyiv and Kharkiv. In addition, it hit other parts of the country with drones.

Ukraine said that Russia fired 99 missiles, of which 72 were intercepted.

The day is comparable only to last Friday's attacks. At that time, Ukraine said that Russia fired 158 missiles, of which 114 were intercepted.

Ukrainian Forbes magazine has calculated that in these two days alone, Russia has spent another billion euros on missile strikes. The price tag for Friday's strikes would be 700-750 million US dollars, or about 640-685 million euros, and for Tuesday's strikes about 620 million dollars (about 565 million euros.)

For example on Tuesday, according to Ukraine, Russia launched ten Kinžal ballistic missiles, the price of which is 15 million dollars (13.7 million euros) each. Ukraine said it shot down all the Kinžals.

According to Ukraine, on Tuesday before dawn, Russia launched a total of 70 H-101, H-555 and H-55 cruise missiles from strategic TU-95 bombers, of which 59 were intercepted. The price of the H-101 cruise missile is 13 million dollars (11, 85 million euros).

At half past eight in the morning, Russia fired three Kalibr missiles from the Mig-31 interceptors, which Ukraine said it had intercepted. The price of Kalibri is 6.5 million dollars (5.9 million euros).

A fire in Kiev on Tuesday.

Tuesday the targets of the attacks were the commander of the armed forces of Ukraine To Valery Zaluzhny including energy infrastructure, industrial plants and military sites. Missiles or their pieces also hit residential areas.

According to Russia, it hit factories where missiles, airplanes and equipment are repaired. It also said it had struck warehouses that store missiles, ammunition and aircraft technology imported from the West. According to Russia, all the missiles would have hit their targets.

Russia announced on Tuesday that Ukraine had struck again in the Belgorod region of Russia with drones and nine missiles that were shot down. One person died in the attacks.

In Ukraine, five people died in and around Kyiv and Kharkiv. There are dozens of injured people. Last Friday's attacks killed the president to Volodymyr Zelensky including 39 people.

Downed pieces of missiles broke the roofs in Kiev. Mayor Vitali Klytsko said that a large supermarket and a warehouse were on fire.

The 79-year-old interviewed by the news agency AFP Halyna Solovyova had lost his home in the attack and received a head injury.

“It's terrible to be left with nothing. And we don't know about the neighbors. How are they?”

Finnish film director living in Kyiv Lukas Stasevskij said the missile attack kept him awake at night and in the morning.

“Our living area was hit in a few places, the balcony windows of my own house broke and the house shook for hours during the explosions. When I looked out the window at eight o'clock, my living area was covered in smoke, hit [oli] both for gas stations and residential buildings,” he wrote

on Facebook

.

According to the National Energy Company of Ukraine, around a quarter of a million people were without electricity in and around Kyiv after the attack. Water and gas distribution was also interrupted in some districts on Tuesday. Seven degrees below zero has been promised for Wednesday in Kyiv.

“As soon as the security situation allows, electricity will be restored to everyone,” the military authorities in Kyiv announced.

Russian manager Vladimir Putin vowed in his New Year's speech that Russia would avenge Ukraine's attack on Belgorod on Saturday, which Russia says killed 24 people.

President Zelenskyi condemned Russia's attacks on Tuesday and thanked Western anti-aircraft systems, which he says save hundreds of people every day.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleban According to Russia, the attacks show that Ukraine urgently needs more anti-aircraft, drones and long-range missiles.