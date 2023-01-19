Thursday, January 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russian attack | Finland participates in the Ukrainian training mission in Poland with a maximum of 50 soldiers

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 19, 2023
in World Europe
0

Policy|Russian invasion

Earlier in August, Finland already sent 20 trainers outside the EU to Britain to train Ukrainian soldiers.

Finland participates in the EU military EUMAM Ukraine operation supporting Ukraine with a maximum of 50 soldiers, informs tp-utva. Finnish soldiers work in training and advisory roles. Tp-utva outlined the matter on Thursday.

In the Ukrainian training operation, or EUMAM, 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers are trained mainly in Poland and Germany, i.e. in the EU region, not in Ukraine. Earlier in August, Finland already sent 20 trainers outside the EU to Britain to train Ukrainian soldiers.

Department head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Piritta Asunmaa says that this time the decision concerned sending a maximum of 50 trainers for a period of two years.

“Now Finland has decided to participate in the training provided in Poland. No other decisions were made at this stage,” says Asunmaa.

Asunmaa says that Finland is focusing on special team training, but cannot say exactly what the training will be like in the end.

See also  Ukrainian War | "Finland resisted the monster and preserved its independence" - Ukraine's most famous rock star tells why he sings about Mannerheim

“They will be special forces, like medical forces, for example, so completely different from basic training.”

Tp-utva, i.e. the president of the republic and the government’s foreign and security policy ministerial committee, also discussed on Thursday the defense cooperation agreement negotiations between Finland and the United States, as well as Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine and the security situation in Europe.

#Russian #attack #Finland #participates #Ukrainian #training #mission #Poland #maximum #soldiers

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Santa Fe doesn't stop: new weight reinforcement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result