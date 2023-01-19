Russian attack | Finland participates in the Ukrainian training mission in Poland with a maximum of 50 soldiers

Earlier in August, Finland already sent 20 trainers outside the EU to Britain to train Ukrainian soldiers.

Finland participates in the EU military EUMAM Ukraine operation supporting Ukraine with a maximum of 50 soldiers, informs tp-utva. Finnish soldiers work in training and advisory roles. Tp-utva outlined the matter on Thursday.

In the Ukrainian training operation, or EUMAM, 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers are trained mainly in Poland and Germany, i.e. in the EU region, not in Ukraine. Earlier in August, Finland already sent 20 trainers outside the EU to Britain to train Ukrainian soldiers.

Department head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Piritta Asunmaa says that this time the decision concerned sending a maximum of 50 trainers for a period of two years.

“Now Finland has decided to participate in the training provided in Poland. No other decisions were made at this stage,” says Asunmaa.

Asunmaa says that Finland is focusing on special team training, but cannot say exactly what the training will be like in the end.

“They will be special forces, like medical forces, for example, so completely different from basic training.”

Tp-utva, i.e. the president of the republic and the government’s foreign and security policy ministerial committee, also discussed on Thursday the defense cooperation agreement negotiations between Finland and the United States, as well as Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine and the security situation in Europe.