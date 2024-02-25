Russian attack | Fighting in Avdijivka was worse than in Bahmut, retreating soldiers say – 'Brain injuries are common'

On the 2nd anniversary of the war, photographer Andri Dubtšak returned from the front from the direction of Avdijivka. He says the fighters are exhausted.

25.2. 19:27

Avdijivka–Kharkov

“Do you want to be tough? Then your place is in the armed forces of Ukraine!”

I drove past the poster in the village of Husarivka in the Kharkiv region during the last weekend of February.

The armed forces of Ukraine really need tough soldiers. I met one of the units near the Avdijivka front line on Friday.

“If we were helped from the sky, and if there were more ammunition, we would have held Avdijivka,” said one of the soldiers.

Loss of Avdijivka is a painful subject. It was one of the heaviest battles for the Ukrainian army.

Soldiers who were involved compare it to Bahmut. But in Bahmut, the Russians weren't yet using guided bombs—that is, the older Soviet-era blobs we call KAB.

It rained every day in Avdijivka. During the day, there were up to 50 heavy bombs in different weight categories: 250, 500 and 1,500 kilograms. The Russians drop them almost unimpeded.

However, during the week Ukrainian anti-aircraft managed to shoot down seven Sukhoi fighters.

An advertisement on the village road of Husarivka tries to attract “tough” men to the armed forces of Ukraine.

A retreating unit whose mission was to defend the Avdijivka chemical plant.

See also Sights | Good news for tourists from Paris: the strike of the Eiffel Tower workers is over In the middle, a soldier who was part of the unit, who uses the fighter name Artist.

“Brain injuries are common,” says one of the fighters who defended the Avdijivka chemical plant. Their unit retreated at the order, but by then firing was already underway from three directions, and the Russians were closing in on them within throwing distance.

There were losses. What exactly?

I didn't get an answer to the question.

Many departments complain of lack of ammunition and air force. Russia has increased its production, while Ukraine has supply problems from the West.

F16 planes are highly anticipated. They can partially prevent Russian air force bombings. In a day, up to 300 guided bombs can be launched on the front line.

I came back just returned from a two-week trip from eastern Ukraine. People were really tired of this two years of war and uncertainty about both security and economy.

They are tired of shootings and deaths. Everyone hopes for an end to the war, but not on Russia's terms.

Everyone understands that the year 2024 will be difficult and unpredictable.

Everyone also knows that in order to continue the fighting, the expansion of the campaign in Ukraine is necessary. It's talked about a lot. However, the number and terms of those to be mobilized are still unclear. The bill is currently being considered by the Parliament.

87-year-old Vera Ryabchenko (right) says goodbye to her two-year-old grandson Maksym and six-year-old Makari, who are leaving with their mother Jelena to Kharkiv to escape the attacks. This happened on February 17, 2024. See also Ecuador declares state of exception after escape of criminal leader and prison riots

I listened when the entire Russian-Ukrainian border line rumbled. The Russian army fired non-stop. They use artillery, jet systems, bombs. Missiles and Shahed drones.

Residents are leaving their homes again.

The city of Kharkiv and other cities in Ukraine, such as Kyiv, Odessa, Dnipro, and Lviv, also suffered from missile attacks and drones. The Ukrainian army has repelled most of them, and in the cities the help of Western countries helps. Some of the attacks still reach military and infrastructure targets.

Houses are often destroyed by the remains of downed missiles and Drones. Civilians are killed and injured.

Airborne alarms in central Ukraine no longer surprise anyone, they are part of daily life. In eastern Ukraine, it is continuous.

Ukrainian artillery on the way to the front towards Avdijivka in February 2024.

Young people look at a house destroyed by a nighttime Shahed attack in Dobropillja on February 21, 2024.

From Kharkiv Russian troops are gradually advancing in the direction of Kupyansk. They pressure Lyman. Every day, missiles and drones are used to attack the cities of the Donetsk region – Slovjansk, Kramatorsk, Dobropillja, Pokrovsk.

I travel through these cities once a month and every time I notice new places to hit. In these cities, you can also often hear the rumble of artillery on the front. Soldiers and military equipment are everywhere.

The front advances west to Kurahove, which the Russian army is approaching. There are continuous battles in Vuhledar, Komyšuvaha and Huljaipole.

The Russians attack and achieve partial success also in the south in the direction of Robotyne, where the Ukrainian army did not make significant gains during the summer offensive.

Next is the Dnipro, where Ukraine is trying to consolidate its position and expand the bridgehead station on the left bank in the Krynky region. Then there are Beryslav and Herson.

All lines connected to the Dnieper are the site of battles, drone strikes and airstrikes.

Farmer Oleksandr talks with his daughter Yevhenija about the shootings and the state of his business on February 22, 2024.

Farm owner Oleksandr lives near the Avdijivka front. He farms the land and keeps pigs. He doesn't know what to expect or what to do with his business after the fall of Avdijivka.

“It is better to sow than not to sow. But to whom will all this come?” he says.

He adds that “he is already mentally prepared to leave. But without anything. And where?”

The sounds of artillery could be heard from the direction of Avdijivka during our conversation.

Text production by Tuija Pallaste / HS and editing by Essi Bombin / HS.