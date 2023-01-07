Russian attack | Fighting continued in Ukraine despite the Christmas ceasefire declared by Putin

Finland is preparing a new aid package for Ukraine, decisions will be made in the next few weeks.

The battles In Ukraine, the Russian president continued “as usual”. Vladimir Putin despite the ceasefire declared by the Orthodox for Christmas. This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense in their daily review on Saturday on Twitter and the Ukrainian authorities. The ceasefire was supposed to end at midnight on Saturday.

According to the AFP news agency’s on-the-spot reporter, near the town of Bahmut in eastern Ukraine, there was heavy artillery fire throughout Saturday morning. Ministry of Defense of Ukraine a 61-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man died in Bahmut.

According to Ukraine, Russia continued its attacks on civilian areas in eastern and southern Ukraine, killing at least three people and wounding 14 others during the day, according to the Ukrainian Kyiv Independent – news site.

The fiercest fighting continued around the city of Kreminna in Luhansk in the eastern part of Ukraine. The clashes were concentrated in a wooded area to the west of the city.

Even in winter, the conifer forest offers some protection against reconnaissance from the air. Therefore, the battles have turned into infantry skirmishes.

Russia dismissed Ukraine’s accusations of continued artillery fire and claimed a ceasefire.

“Despite the fact that Ukrainian armed forces have bombed residential areas and Russian positions, (Russia) continues to implement the declared ceasefire,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Saturday.

Finland is preparing a new aid package for Ukraine, and decisions will be made in the next few weeks. Minister of Defense Mikko Savolan According to (Kesk), the twelfth aid package is being prepared together with the Finnish Defense Forces so that it does not weaken Finland’s defense capability.

According to Savola, international discussions take place all the time. For security reasons, the content of the support package will not be disclosed publicly, Savola wrote on Twitter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the Orthodox Christmas church alone at the Church of the Annunciation in Moscow the night before Saturday. In previous years, Putin has taken part in the ceremony either in a Russian province or outside of Moscow.

In his Christmas message published on Saturday, Putin said, among other things, that Orthodox Christmas “inspires good deeds and intentions”. At the same time, Putin thanked the Russian Orthodox Church, which has supported the war in Ukraine.

Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Kirill said in his sermon last year that the sins of all those who died in Ukraine will be erased and they will go to heaven.