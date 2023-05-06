Russian attack | Experts: Sabotage attacks foreshadow a major invasion of Ukraine

In particular, targets that have an impact on the supply connections of the border areas and the occupied Crimean peninsula have been hit.

in Russia and the recent attacks on the railway network, oil refineries and other infrastructure targets in the Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine indicate that Ukraine’s long-awaited counterattack is approaching or has already begun.

The aim of pre-emptive strikes is, for example, to make it difficult for Russian military forces to maintain and operate in Ukraine. This is the opinion of the experts interviewed by the news agency AFP.

“All this has been preparation for the attack,” the deputy director of the Kiev-based CACDS research institute Mihailo Samus reviews for AFP.

“I am sure that the number of attacks will increase.”

In areas controlled by Russia, such as Crimea, attacks have been carried out especially on fuel centers, the operation of which is essential for guaranteeing the mobility of Russian troops.