Russian attack | Experts: Russian port bombings are the result of the end of the grain agreement

Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports are, according to experts, a sign of the expansion of total warfare. The end of the grain export agreement made it possible to target the Kremlin’s bombs and missiles at ports as well.

Russia has struck Ukrainian port cities several times in recent days. According to the Kremlin’s reasoning, the attacks were revenge for the attack on the Kerch Strait bridge that took place on Monday. Ukraine has not confirmed that it was behind the attack on the bridge.

However, Russia’s recent attacks are not the fault of the head of the Department of Military Art at the National Defense University, colonel Pekka Turunen a sign of a major strategic change.

Pekka Turunen

“I see [iskujen] connection with the termination of the grain export contract. I don’t think it’s about a big strategic change. Civilian targets and strategic infrastructure have been the target of attacks until now.”

The termination of the grain export agreement is also the responsibility of the director of the University of Helsinki’s Aleksanteri Institute Markku Kangaspuro including the reason why Russia has attacked the ports.

“Russia is now using all possible means to weaken Ukraine, while Ukraine’s counterattack is underway.”

A grain warehouse destroyed by the Russians in Odessa on Friday.

Russia follows, according to Kangaspuro, the destruction of Ukrainian basic infrastructure and industrial production capacity seen since the first days of the full-scale war.

According to Turunen, Russia’s goal is to starve Ukraine by all means. Attacks on Odessa, for example, are one method that has now been put into practice. The destruction of the ports is also aimed at cutting off the currency flows that Ukraine receives from grain exports, which it needs in the war.

In addition to the fact that the strikes destroy Ukraine’s opportunities to export grain from its country by sea, Russia’s purpose, according to Kangaspuro, is to free up possible markets for its own grain.

Markku Kangaspuro

representative of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Natalija Humenjukin according to the Russian ports, the “blackmail and sabotage” has started after the Kremlin presented its demands on the terms of the grain agreement.

On Wednesday, the Russian president Vladimir Putin announced that the state could return to the scope of the Black Sea Grain Agreement if all the conditions set by it are met. The conditions include, among other things, the return of the Russian agricultural bank Rosselhozbank to the Swift payment system.

Damage from Russian bombings in Mykolayiv on Thursday.

Several influential Russian war bloggers have also stated directly that the end of the agreement has given the Kremlin the opportunity to strike the ports. For example Alexander Sladkov told In Telegramthat Russia must gain control of all borders, including maritime borders, and the agreement prevented this goal from being achieved.

To ports also, according to Turunen, the targeted attacks have not achieved so much military results, because the Ukrainian navy is practically non-existent.

“Of course, the attacks tie Ukraine’s air defense to Odessa now as well. But Ukraine has already had to tie up air defense systems extensively around all major cities. Anti-aircraft units have already been moved to the vicinity of Odessa. However, the attacks mean that there must be more preparedness.”

Russia has succeeded in striking southern Ukraine several times, partly because Kiev’s forces do not have sufficient anti-aircraft capabilities in the region.

“We need [torjuntakeinoja], we need to strengthen the southern areas, our port cities with supplies, especially against ballistic missiles. Anti-aircraft systems such as Patriot or SAMP-T could provide protection to the area,” Ukrainian Air Force representative Yuri Ihnat said for the CNN television channel.

Ukrainian forces fired on Russian positions in eastern Ukraine on Thursday.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, Russia has recently concentrated its forces in the direction of Kharkiv. In addition, a Ukrainian military expert By Ždanov estimated last week for Helsingin Sanomat that Russia would have concentrated 120,000 soldiers on the front section between Lyman and Kupjanski.

Turunen emphasizes that there are no exact figures for mass concentration. However, according to him, the information is indicative.

“It can be seen there that Russia is preparing or preparing something for which they have concentrated their forces. Russia is perhaps aiming for some kind of offensive operation or seizing the initiative,” says Turunen.

“It is of course challenging for Ukraine because it ties up Ukrainian forces and they are away from its own offensive operations.”

of HS fact checker John Helin says that the Ukrainians’ talk of about 100,000 Russian soldiers seems a bit exaggerated. There are also no signs that Russia would aim for a breakthrough attack in the direction of Kharkiv.

“There is indeed an increase in attacks by the Russians. However, we are talking about platoon or company-sized offensive actions near the front line, and not an actual large-scale attack.”

Of course, according to Helin, the Russians are trying to advance westward, and with the attacks they want to tie Ukrainian troops to the northern front.

A Ukrainian tank fired at Russian positions in the Kharkiv region at the beginning of July.

Ukrainian According to Turunen, the counterattack has been slowed down especially by the good defense preparations of the Russians.

The situation has forced the Ukrainians to change their tactics, when the attacks carried out with powerful armored warheads did not achieve sufficient results. Battles are now fought with the help of pioneer clearing works and small infantry detachments.

“The Russians have apparently monitored their own mines with fire. When an attacker hits a mine, it becomes an instant fire effect with indirect fire. In this case, breaking through the defense is twice as difficult.”

According to Helin, the counterattack has also slowed down from what it was when it started a month and a half ago. There have been practically no major changes on the front during the last week.

“The Ukrainian attack doesn’t show any signs of acceleration either. Sure, they are still attacking in all directions, but the action is very, very slow. It’s still an infantry-driven artillery battle, which it has been for longer, that is, after the first week of the counterattack.”

Russia’s air supremacy in certain areas also poses a problem in counter-offensive operations. Ukraine is the spokesman for the White House of John Kirby by receiving F-16 fighter jets “probably by the end of the year”.

“I see that the machines bring considerable help to this situation. After that, Ukraine can better deny [ilmaherruuden]. The performance of the MiG fighters received from other countries is perhaps a little weaker than that of the Russian fighters,” says Turunen.