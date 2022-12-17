Russian attack | Expert: Stopping arms aid only prolongs the war

Ukraine would continue to fight even if the West’s arms aid stopped, the researcher says.

Several countries have been supplying Ukraine with weaponry throughout the war so that it can defend itself against a war of aggression from Russia.

At the same time, Ukraine has repeatedly requested more and more powerful weapons. The requests have increased after Russia bombed many Ukrainian cities during the fall and destroyed their electricity distribution systems. According to the UN, Russia has destroyed as much as half of Ukraine’s energy systems.

Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi has told for the Economist, that Ukraine is afraid that Russia is planning an attack in the direction of Kiev at the beginning of the year. In the same interview, he said that Ukraine needs, among other things, 300 tanks for future battles.

“I don’t doubt for a second that they won’t try to go to Kiev again,” Zalužnyi told the newspaper.

Read more: Russia now seems to be gathering its forces for a new major attack

Ukraine has needed, among other things, anti-aircraft weapons. Last Friday, forty missiles were fired at the capital Kyiv, but Ukrainian air defenses managed to shoot down almost all of them.

Director of the Estonian Foreign Policy Institute Kristi Raikin according to which Russia will use all the power it has and Russia can only be driven out of Ukraine using force. However, the West’s arms aid has always been affected by the fear of escalation.

“From Ukraine’s point of view, it is of course really unfortunate that arms aid has been limited due to the fear of escalation, because it has only prolonged the war.”

US President Joe Biden’s face was used in an advertisement in a cafe in Kiev. The picture was taken on December 13.

The most Ukraine has been supported by the United States. It has donated, among other things, anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine.

Recently, among other things Politico has reported that the United States is preparing to deliver powerful Patriot anti-aircraft systems. In the fall, the United States delivered a Nasams anti-aircraft missile to Ukrainesystems.

Prior to this, Ukraine’s air defense against Russian missile attacks has been largely based on Soviet-era S-300 anti-aircraft missiles in reserve.

At the same time, some Western countries have continued to emphasize negotiated solutions and diplomacy. Restrictions have also been placed on the export of weapons, and for example, the United States in the spring limited out such rocket systems, the range of which would extend to the Russian side limit. Ukraine has only received part of the weapon systems by promising not to fire on Russia’s side.

In practice, this has led to the fact that, for example, in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, it has not been possible to fire on the Russian side, from where fire has been continuously fired towards the Kharkiv region. Because of this, the attacks have been able to continue. The issue was reported by, among others, the Wall Street Journal in June.

“Our hands are tied. If we had the permission, we would have seen the results a long time ago,” the artillery commander Yevhen Tonitsa stated to the newspaper.

Director of the Estonian Foreign Policy Institute, Kristi Raik, at the launch event of the report “The Dictator’s Handbook – i.e. how to defend liberal democracy” in Helsinki on April 20.

The biggest reason to the fear of escalation has been the fear of a Russian nuclear weapon.

“It has been feared that Russia could resort to it if the situation gets really bad on the battlefield. And Russia has also used this nuclear weapon threat openly,” says Raik.

According to him, the West did not communicate strongly enough in the early months of the war that the use of nuclear weapons in any form would have serious consequences for Russia. According to Raik, the message has only been delivered since the beginning of autumn, which has also curbed Russia’s enthusiasm for using threats.

“It is very unlikely that Russia would resort to the use of nuclear weapons. It would have huge risks for Russia itself, and it would not further its goals of taking over Ukraine. So it should be considered very unlikely.”

At the same time some Western countries have further emphasized the importance of avoiding escalation.

France and Germany in particular have received criticism for their conflicting messages. They have supplied Ukraine with armaments but also signaled the avoidance of escalation. Both have hoped that Russia would still be brought to the negotiating table.

For example, the president of France Emmanuel Macron has stated that Putin should not be “humiliated” in order to get a diplomatic solution to the war.

Read more: The President of France said that humiliating Russia should be avoided – the leaders of Finland’s parliamentary groups gave a complete blow: “Macron is wrong”

“The view of France and Germany is still that they would like to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible and would be ready for some kind of compromise solution where Russia would not experience a clear defeat but would receive concessions,” says Raik.

“ “The message would be conveyed to Russia that it can achieve some goals with the use of force.”

This view differs considerably from, for example, the views of the Baltic countries and Poland.

“This, that we would be ready for negotiations and concessions and even see it as possible that [Vladimir] Putin’s with the administration, we could negotiate European security solutions, so yes, that is a very problematic idea from the point of view of Russia’s neighboring states. It would mean exactly that the message would be conveyed to Russia that it can achieve some goals with the use of force.”

At worst, it would be likely that Russia would even try to continue expanding its own geopolitical goals and interests.

“That is why it is important that Russia suffers a clear defeat in Ukraine. That would put an end to Russia’s ambitions for a while,” believes Raik.

Raik sees that the strengthening of Western structures, the EU and NATO, is central to the future of the European security architecture. This is what Europe has started with the NATO applications of Finland and Sweden.

“That work must be continued as long as Russia continues its aggressive activities. It is necessary to strengthen deterrence and defensive capabilities towards Russia. They must be credible so that the war does not spread from Ukraine to a war between Russia and NATO.”

A non-governmental organization specializing in conflicts Crisis Group has again assessed that although the West should try to avoid a direct confrontation with Russia, rushing to the negotiating table is not sensible now. It may be in the future.

“The best option for Ukraine’s partners is for them to continue on the same path as before. They should maintain the support that Ukraine needs and at the same time try to avoid in every way a direct confrontation that could lead to the use of nuclear weapons,” the organization’s analysis states.

“Pushing the ceasefire now does not make sense. It will be determined by the dynamics of the battlefields, as both sides want to return to the negotiating table. At the same time, the West should keep its options open,” Crisis Group stated.

Raikin according to it, it has been difficult for the countries of Western Europe in particular to adjust to the fact that there may still be years of confrontation with Russia – especially when Russia does not threaten their own security in the same way as its neighboring countries.

However, it should be prepared for the confrontation to continue.

“When the war with Russia started, the assumption was that Ukraine would lose quickly. However, that did not happen. The more the West supports Ukraine, the faster we can move towards a solution. In addition, we have to constantly work to strengthen the common policy in the EU and NATO”, says Raik.

Above all, it is important to realize that Ukraine will defend its country, no matter what the West did. Both Ukraine and Russia believe that they will win the battle by war, and therefore they are not willing to look for a diplomatic solution.

“In any case, Ukraine is very determined and will fight. And even if Western support stopped, they would still continue to fight. If they got more weapons to liberate their occupied territories, the war would end faster,” says Raik.

Kristi Raik’s opinion piece in Foreign Policy magazine is also used as a source in the story.