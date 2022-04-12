Russian attack Expert: Russia is preparing large-scale bombing and attack on eastern Ukraine from three directions

The vanguard is on its way from Belgorod, Russia, toward separatist areas.

Russia may launch a large-scale offensive in eastern Ukraine in the coming days in order to take over at least the entire provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine. The attack is likely to be preceded by large-scale bombing of settlements in eastern Ukraine.

“The western part of Donetsk is an open topography with large population centers,” points out the military professor, lieutenant colonel. Janne Mäkitalo About the National Defense College. “The battlefield is quite challenging and defenders have been hiding in villages and settlements in the past.”

“The attack is likely to begin with traditional fire preparation, i.e. missile strikes and heavy grenade launchers, as well as air-to-ground strikes. However, the Western partners have supplied Ukraine with a large amount of anti-aircraft missiles, so it may be that Russia is not afraid to use its air force on a large scale. ”

In other words, there would be the devastation that is already familiar, for example, from the Syrian cities and, before that, from the Chechen capital, Grozny. This is also indicated by Saturday’s announcement of the new commander of the Russian operation in Ukraine. He is the commander of Russia’s southern military district in Syria Aleksandr Dvornikov60.

As expected Mäkitalo assesses the timing of the major attack: “I dare not guess whether it will take days or weeks,” he says.

According to a report by the Ukrainian headquarters on Tuesday morning, the troops withdrawn by Russia from northern Ukraine more than a week ago were still on the Russian side in Belgorod and Voronezh. They are likely to be replenished and maintained before troops move to eastern Ukraine, which Russia has identified as its next “priority”.

However, according to Mäkitalo, the first eight-kilometer military convoy set off south of Belgorod on Monday. In the small town of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, the crowd has to choose between the western route to Izjum, which was previously occupied by Russia, or the eastern route to Severodonetsk, where fighting has been going on for a long time.

“The western route is risky because it passes through battle areas,” says Mäkitalo. From the direction of Severodonetsk, the troops would travel “straight to the depths”, that is, through the separatist area on the so-called Minsk contact line, to attack the Ukrainian forces. “

“The convoy may be the leading force whose task is to protect the main force from the attacks of Ukraine,” Mäkitalo thinks.

Russian troops have progressed south from Izjum and on Tuesday battles were fought on social media image updates in the Barvinkov city area. Russia bombed a railway to the west of Kramatorsk, Ukraine’s regional headquarters, last week in Barvinkov. The Ukrainian maintenance and evacuation connection to the west of Kramatorsk was cut off and on Tuesday it was unclear whether the track had been repaired.

According to U.S. intelligence on Friday, Kramatorsk would be attacked by Russia’s 18th Motorized Infantry Division, or thousands of soldiers. He tells about it Radio Svoboda. It was unclear whether the group that set off on Monday belonged to this division that housed its home in Kaliningrad.

Russian troops attacking from the south have apparently advanced near Pokrovka, along the main road between Donetsk and the Dnieper. According to the Ukrainian headquarters, the Russians bombed Pokrovka the night before Tuesday.

The distance from Barvinkov to Pokrovka is less than a hundred kilometers by road. If the Russians took over the area, tens of thousands of Ukrainian fighters would be left between these forces and the separatist areas. However, Mäkitalo doubts whether Russia will seek any further siege.

“It may be that Russia is trying to directly collapse the opponent’s combat capability with an attack.”

This would mean an attack from the north, south and east immediately after the devastating bombing campaign.

In a satellite image, Russian troops are moving towards Donbass on April 8th.

The attacker however, success has not been announced in the church. First, according to reports from both Ukraine and Russia, Russia has had great difficulty in recruiting new contract soldiers to replace the fallen and wounded.

Secondly, the Ukrainian armed forces have fared much better than expected in the war.

“The development of the Ukrainian armed forces during the eight years of war has been a great surprise to the West,” says Mäkitalo. “It shows both in the skills of individual fighters and in the grouping of the entire armed forces. The defenders are scattered and hidden and Russia will not be allowed to choose the time, place or way to fight. ”

According to Mäkitalo, Russia should be able to prove in some way by the date of victory, ie May 9, that a victory or partial victory has been achieved.

“For example, taking over Mariupol and connecting the country to the Crimea could be such a victory. There is always the possibility of a negotiated solution if Ukraine tolerates some kind of territorial loss. ”