Russian attack | Expert on the alleged death of the Russian commander: An internationally significant event

Ukrainian special forces attacked the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol last Friday. According to the special forces, the commander of the fleet, Viktor Sokolov, was killed in the attack.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not commented on the claim.

Docent of Military Sciences Ilmari Käihkön according to the news is also internationally significant if it is true.

“Hardly another navy commander has died in war since the Second World War,” says Käihkö.

Sokolov was selected as the commander of the Black Sea Fleet after the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s flagship Moskva was sunk by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in spring 2022.

Ukrainian special forces said on Monday that 34 Russian navy officers were killed and 105 “occupiers” were wounded in the attack.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the target of the attack was a naval leadership meeting.

The casualty figures announced by Ukraine rose significantly from those announced on Friday.

It is still not clear how the Ukrainian special forces have counted the dead and wounded.

There were rumors about Sokolov’s possible death already last week.

The Russian Defense Ministry said after the attack that one person was killed.

According to Käihkö, the strike proves that Ukraine has both intelligence and military capability.

Russia needs to think more and more carefully about what it is protecting, because Ukraine has more and more sophisticated weapons in use all the time, says Käihkö.

According to him, the Russian air defense has previously been able to prevent similar attacks, but not anymore.

If the information about the losses of the Black Sea Fleet is correct, the attack will at least momentarily affect the fleet’s capabilities, when the command relationships have to be rebuilt, says Käihkö.

“Above all, the attack was a big propaganda victory for Ukraine.”

Ukraine has recently succeeded in making increasingly spectacular attacks on Crimea.

Ukraine’s stated goal is to liberate the Crimean peninsula from Russian occupation.

According to Käihkö, Ukraine is also trying to influence the blockade of the Black Sea with its strikes and to get its exports moving.

It is also important for Ukraine to push the Russian fleet further away, because long-range missiles are launched from the Black Sea all over Ukraine, says Käihkö.

“In general, with its spectacular strikes, Ukraine is trying to convince Russian decision-makers that the benefit of continuing the war is not in proportion to its cost.”