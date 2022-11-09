Russian attack | Expert on Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson: “Let’s prepare the people for the fact that defeat is coming”

It may be difficult for Ukraine to continue its advance if Russia succeeds in retreating to the east bank of the Dnieper, says Docent of Military Sciences Ilmari Käihkö.

Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu says that he has ordered the withdrawal of Russian troops to the east bank of the Dnieper, reports news agency Reuters.

“For us, the lives and health of Russian soldiers are always our priority. We must also take into account the threat to civilians … we will continue to withdraw troops and take all measures to safely move equipment, weapons and personnel across the Dnieper,” Šoigu said according to the Russian opposition media Meduza.

The general of the Russian “special operations” forces also commented on the withdrawal Even Sergei Surovik. According to him, staying on the West Bank of the Dnieper runs the risk of a flood and that the Russian troops will be isolated. With the flood, he referred to Russian propaganda, according to which Ukraine was planning to blow up the Nova Kahovka dam on the Dnieper.

Surovikin suggests that Russia set up a defense line on the east bank of the Dnieper. Surovikin added that it is currently impossible to deliver supplies to Kherson.

Advisor to the President of Ukraine Myhailo Podoljak said on Wednesday that it was too early to talk about the withdrawal of Russian troops from the southern city of Kherson.

“There is no point in talking about Russia’s withdrawal until the Ukrainian flag is flying over Kherson,” Podoljak said in a statement to Reuters.

Withdrawal For the east bank of the Dnieper, it would practically mean that Russia would give up a significant part of the Kherson region. Russia has held the areas in question since the first weeks of the war.

To the west of the Dnieper, Kherson is home to, among other things, the region’s largest city, Kherson, which Russia is now renouncing.

Alexander Institute Visiting researcher, docent of military sciences Ilmari Käihkö tells HS that the withdrawal from the west side of the Dnieper will not happen in an instant and that the withdrawal operation may become very difficult for Russia.

“Ukraine is disrupting the withdrawal operation as much as it can, and is trying to cause major losses,” says Käihkö.

Ukrainian Myhailo Podoljak said on Wednesday that Ukraine does not take into account Russia’s statements regarding the withdrawal, because Russia’s words and actions are in contradiction. Why is Russia now publicly announcing its withdrawal in this way?

“For some time now, Russia has started preparing its own people for the fact that the war in Ukraine has not gone as well as it was claimed for a long time. Surovik has already stated in the past that hard times are going to be seen in Hersoniss. In Russia, communication has been changed from the idea that everything would have gone smoothly. This may be related to the growing internal criticism that the so-called war opposition is currently presenting in Russia,” says Käihkö.

By war opposition, he means Russian parties who support military actions in Ukraine, but according to whom Russia has not succeeded in its military actions as hoped. It is much more difficult for Russia to silence this criticism compared to the opposition demanding peace, says Käihkö.

“Here we are preparing the people for the fact that defeat is coming.”

Käihkö reminds that when Russia hastily withdrew from the Kharkiv region in September, it had to leave a lot of its equipment with Ukraine, which Ukraine has since used successfully against Russia. Now Russia is probably trying to prevent equipment losses when withdrawing from Kherson.

from Kherson According to Käihkö, the meaning of withdrawal is especially moral and propaganda. For Ukraine, recapturing the city of Kherson and the West Bank side is a significant moral victory.

“It is yet another proof that, with sufficient support, Ukraine is able to expel Russia from the territories it has occupied.”

Russia’s seizure of the Kherson region in southern Ukraine was one of the most spectacular successes in the early stages of the war. Now partially losing it back to Ukraine is a big propaganda loss for the country, says Käihkö.

“Kherson has probably been held on militarily with tooth and nail because they didn’t want another equally big defeat so quickly after losing the Kharkiv areas.”

Russia will still try to turn the loss of the Kherson region into an advantage in its own propaganda and assure that, for example, in the spring they will succeed in recapturing the regions, Käihkö estimates.

Although Russia’s withdrawal is a big win for Ukraine, the continuation will probably be very difficult. Käihkö says that crossing the Dnieper is a challenge for Ukraine because the river is wide and most of the crossing points have been destroyed.

“The Ukrainians might stay on the other side of the river for a while. I would be careful to predict how quickly Ukraine will be able to repeat this elsewhere.”

According to Käihkö, it is possible that Russia will try to blow up the dam of the Kahovka hydroelectric plant located in the Kherson region. However, it has been predicted that blowing up the dam would also cause major flood damage to the eastern side of the Dnieper, where Russia is allegedly positioning itself after the withdrawal.

“Probably blowing up the dam would also harm Russia,” says Käihkö.

By capturing the western side of the Dnieper, the Ukrainians would be able to carry out more effective attacks on the Crimean peninsula and make it more difficult for Russia to transport supplies from Crimea.

Russia has recently carried out repeated attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, such as power plants, causing blackouts across the country. Käihkö considers it possible that Russia will increase similar attacks even more.

Since Russia will fail in the war otherwise, its last resort at the moment seems to be to attack civilians, with which it hopes to turn the war in its favor, Käihkö estimates. Russia has been talking for a long time about advancing to the city of Bahmut in eastern Ukraine, but its conquest has proven to be very difficult for the Russian troops.

“Russia is now trying to bring the nation to its knees with attacks on civilians and thereby influence the decision-makers. This has not worked in previous wars, but now it remains to be seen whether the situation will be different this time. Russia has precise military technology at its disposal, and Ukrainian society is technologically vulnerable,” says Käihkö.

“With these attacks, Russia is also trying to influence Western countries, because causing a cold winter in Ukraine may increase the need for support again.”