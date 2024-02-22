Russian attack | Expert: Even the capture of hundreds of Russian soldiers in Avdijivka could turn against the Ukrainian military leadership

Ukraine needs to fix the laws regarding the launch of operations if it wants to continue fighting, according to Docent of Military Sciences Ilmari Käihkö.

Ukraine announced over the weekend that he had withdrawn from the town of Avdijivka in the Donetsk region. And the president Volodymyr Zelenskyi that the fresh commander of the armed forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the reason for the withdrawal was the risk of the soldiers being trapped in the blockade.

On Tuesday, an American newspaper The New York Times (NYT) reports that several hundred or even a thousand Ukrainian soldiers were feared missing or taken as Russian prisoners of war during the chaotic retreat. NYT says its sources are soldiers fighting in Ukraine and high-ranking Western officials.

According to NYT, US officials have downplayed the significance of the loss of Avdijivka and said that it will not significantly affect Ukraine's defense lines. However, the loss of hundreds of soldiers could change the estimate, the newspaper writes.

On Wednesday, Ukraine denied NYT's claims.

If taking for example Russia's withdrawal from Kherson as a point of comparison, Ukraine's withdrawal from Avdijivka really seemed chaotic, assesses the docent of military sciences Ilmari Käihkö.

According to Docent of Military Sciences Ilmari Käihkö, while there are about 200 soldiers in one infantry company in Finland, the corresponding number in Ukraine is 60–80.

“Retreating is terribly difficult, especially in an organized way. The Russians were able to constantly fire at the retreating troops,” Käihkö reminds.

According to Käihkö, it is clear that some Ukrainian soldiers were captured by Russia when Ukraine withdrew. Whether it was dozens or hundreds is not yet certain. Videos have also shown Russian troops executing Ukrainian soldiers.

“It affects morale very quickly if we are talking about hundreds of people. It is a direct failure for Ukraine and can turn against the military leadership,” says Käihkö.

Advijivkan the battle lasted four months, about as long as last year's battle for Bahmut. Zelenskyi and the then commander of the armed forces Valery Zaluzhnyi faced criticism from time to time for stubbornly defending Bahmut.

According to Käihkö, the same assessment will probably be made for Advijivka. There will also be an argument about whose shoulder the defeat will be: the new or the old commander, Syrsky or Zalužny.

In the assessment, three things will be especially important: Ukraine's losses, Russia's losses and what kind of defense positions Ukraine is now able to move to.

Ukraine had fortified Avdijivka for ten years, but in the end it was not enough. How much Ukraine has fortified the low terrain west of the city is uncertain. According to Käihkö, the perception is that there are not many fortresses.

Also HS fact checker John Helin estimate on Mondaythat the Ukrainian fortifications behind Avdijivka are deficient.

The war of the several thousand soldiers who served in the beginning, only 60-70 percent remain in the brigade, says news agency Reuters Tygrthe team leader appearing under the name The rest have fallen, been wounded or dropped out due to, for example, illness or aging.

Reuters spoke to a total of 20 soldiers across the front line. The general opinion was that the motivation to defend against Russia is still high. However, fighting a much larger and better equipped enemy with reduced support is challenging.

“If people get sick, injured or die, there is no replacement. “Ukraine needs to implement a business plan in order to gain the ability for large-scale attacks,” says Käihkö.

At the end of 2023, there was talk of mobilization in Ukraine, when the country's army had requested the mobilization of 450,000–500,000 conscripts. It started in December preparation of related laws.

An aerial photo of the destroyed Avdijivka taken from a drone on Monday.

Avdijivkan the conquest has not been a huge success for Russia either, at least so far, Käihkö estimates.

“If Ukraine failed to withdraw, Russia failed to break through because it has not been able to continue advancing.”

However, when spring and winter come, we will see if Russia will attempt a major attack. It is clear that the situation is more difficult for Ukraine than last spring, when Ukraine and Western countries expected a major Ukrainian counterattack.

Ukraine has been put on the defensive due to a lack of artillery ammunition and expects Russia to intensify its attacks, said the Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havrjliuk for Reuters.

“The balance of power has changed in favor of Russia,” says Käihkö.