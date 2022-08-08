Russian attack | Expert: Even if the worst happens at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, another Chernobyl accident is not ahead

An accident like Chernobyl is not known, even if the reactor or the fuel storage of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant occupied by the Russians were hit, says an expert from the Radiation Protection Center.

Two of the nuclear power plant’s six reactors are still in operation, and there are also used nuclear fuel stores in the plant area. Being hit by either of them can lead to a very serious situation, says the head of nuclear power plant supervision at the Swedish Radiation Protection Agency (Stuk) Tapani Virolainen.

“The biggest consequences would be on the plant site and the surrounding area. There would be significant levels of radiation,” he says.

According to Virolainen, assessing the consequences is difficult because a similar situation has not been experienced before. Nuclear power plants are also not designed for conditions like the total war seen in Ukraine.

“Various external threats have been taken into account, but they have been more like terrorist attacks, not like this kind of war or direct bombing. The worst that can happen is that the reactor would break and the nuclear fuel would spread to the surrounding area.”

The Russian army seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant at the beginning of March.

A Russian soldier stood in front of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant on Thursday. According to the Ukrainians, Russian forces have installed explosives in the energy units of the power plant.

Chernobyl however, according to Virolainen, such a nuclear accident is not known, even if the reactor or fuel storage in Zaporizhia were hit. This is due to the fact that there is no flammable material in the reactors of the pressurized water plants in Zaporizhia, which would spread radioactive particles into the atmosphere when burned.

The Ukrainian strategic communications authority Stratcom Center told the message service on Monday on Twitter, that the Russian forces had installed explosives in the energy units of the nuclear power plant. The Ukrainian authorities had also mentioned the matter before.

Stratcom based its information on the statements of the commander of the facility’s Russian garrison.

“This will be either Russian land or scorched earth,” Major General Valery Vasilev said, according to Stratcom.

On Monday, Ukraine’s representative at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned that the Russians plan to cause blackouts in southern Ukraine by bombing the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Although The buildings of the nuclear power plant are well protected, according to Virolainen, they can always be destroyed if desired. According to him, there is only one way to reduce the risks of a nuclear disaster.

“The only way to reduce the risks is to end the war at the plant site. Soldiers and weapons out, as agreed in international agreements. On the basis of them, military measures may not be extended to such places, which may pose significant risks to civilians.”

The Ukrainians have accused the Russian forces of using the nuclear power plant as a shield under which they store weapons and troops. Among other things The New York Times – magazine, Russian troops have been bombing Ukrainians from the shelter of the nuclear power plant since at least mid-July.

International atomic energy agency received from Ukrainian authorities last week of information, that the bombings against the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant had damaged, among other things, the plant’s external power grid. In addition, they caused the activation of the automatic protection system, as a result of which one reactor was shut down.

However, the bombing did not lead to a radiation leak. According to the Ukrainian company Energoatom, Saturday’s bombings targeted the storage area for spent nuclear fuel. They also damaged the equipment used to measure radiation.

“This time we miraculously avoided a nuclear disaster, but miracles don’t last forever,” the company wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

The UN Secretary General has also taken a stand on the attacks on Zaporizhia António Guterres. He demanded The Guardian – magazine, that IAEA representatives need to get to the power plant in order to stabilize the situation.

“Any attack on a nuclear power plant is suicide,” Guterres said at a press conference on Monday.