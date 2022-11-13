Russian attack | Even the few talks about peace negotiations have been silenced

According to the expert, in a couple of years something may be found that will push the parties to the war into discussions.

Who would like to negotiate peace in Ukraine? Based on public statements, right now no one, as talks about a negotiated solution have dwindled to non-existent recently.

Back in the spring, both Ukraine and apparently Russia had some kind of desire to negotiate, about a possible ceasefire if nothing else.

During the first month of the Russian invasion, there were five rounds of negotiations at the advisor and official level, three of them in Belarus and two in Turkey. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi considered an agreement on the non-alignment of Ukraine possible. However, there were no results.

“The goal of the peace negotiations is to end the war,” says the program director Ville Brummer from the conflict resolution organization CMI. “Another thing is whether we are negotiating during an active war or a ceasefire. Most of the time, the one on top wants to continue fighting during the negotiations, and the underdog wants a ceasefire first, before negotiations on other issues.”

“But the goals of the parties are now such that they cannot be achieved through negotiations right now,” Brummer continues. “It does not mean a categorical no to negotiations in general, but in this situation they will not succeed.”

Russian the spring withdrawal from northern Ukraine foreshadows a change in the fighting situation favorable to Ukraine. However, US professors of international politics and veteran diplomats continued to advise Ukraine to seek a compromise.

The dinosaur of Cold War diplomacy Henry Kissinger99, gave that thinking a face at the end of May in Davos, when he advised Ukraine for territorial cessions to appease Russia.

Ukraine’s counterattacks in the east and south that started at the beginning of September silenced the Western peace talks, but did not end them. The decisive blow to the will for peace came at the end of September from the Russian president From Vladimir Putinwhen he declared, in addition to Luhansk and Donetsk regions, Kherson and Zaporizhia provinces to be part of Russia.

Zelenskyi signed on the same day regulation, which states that “negotiations with the President of the Russian Federation V. Putin are impossible”. Zelenskyi therefore made changing the Russian president a condition for peace.

US President Joe Biden (left) has assured all along that if anyone is negotiating, it is Ukraine. Biden spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on March 24.

Everyone this did not discourage either. President of France Emmanuel Macron said in October that he believed in the possibility of peace. After this, the investor Elon Musk still managed to raise summer brains when advising Ukraine to make concessions.

The next demands for peace came from a surprising source: Democrats in the US House of Representatives. A group of thirty Democratic representatives petitioned the president For Joe Biden and called for the United States to enter into direct peace negotiations with Moscow.

Biden has assured all along that if anyone is negotiating, it is Ukraine. The public’s verdict on the petition of the Democratic representatives was harsh, and the representatives withdrew their initiative after sleeping overnight.

Democrats were probably afraid, with good reason, that the “America First” wing of the Republicans would win over voters in the midterm elections. The Biden administration has approved 18.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine while the world economy has frozen and inflation is galloping.

Apparently, for the same reasons, the desire for peace began to appear in the US administration as well. Newspaper The Washington Post reported a week ago, referring to unnamed official sources, that the Biden administration has quietly “encouraged” Ukraine to negotiate.

Zelenskyi immediately announced that he is ready for peace, as long as Russia withdraws from all of Ukraine, the war criminals are brought to justice and Moscow pays the war reparations in full. It tells about it, among other things The Wall Street Journal.

Zelensky’s terms do not sound like a real compromise.

“In the beginning it’s good to make your position as hard as possible, it doesn’t necessarily stay that way until the end,” says Ville Brummer. “And it’s not only about Ukraine, we think the same way too, and especially in Eastern Europe. Here, we want to do more than just a temporary peace.”

of Kiev of the International Institute of Sociology opinion poll according to 82 percent of Ukrainians oppose all territorial cessions as a condition for peace. The root cause seems to be that the Ukrainians do not trust President Putin as a negotiating partner. And neither do many others.

“From the Ukrainian side, the condition is clear, we want the Russians to leave Ukrainian soil,” says Brummer. “Ukraine’s idea is that everything else is freezing the situation and in a few years Russia will be able to attack again.”

“More broadly, the West has the same idea that negotiations cannot be a continuous process where a new war starts every few years. There should be a clear decision point for Russia’s activities. It is not only Ukraine’s goal, but a broader idea in the West.”

Is it so it’s about negotiations between the West or the United States on the one hand and Russia on the other?

“Yes, it is strongly the case that Russia and Ukraine must negotiate that peace,” says Brummer. “But this is about much more than the management of regions. There are many things that cannot be decided by politicians. Many companies have withdrawn from Russia because of reputational damage and public pressure, not because of sanctions.”

“I don’t think the parties can do anything now that could increase the pressure on the other side in a decisive way. Russia can destroy the infrastructure, but Ukraine will not be demoralized by it and its will to fight will not decrease. And I don’t think that any sanctions against Russia would create so much external pressure on Russia that their willingness to make compromises would increase.”

“People have left Russia because the mobilization was started because of poor military success, not because of sanctions.”

of the United States the election loss feared by the democrats was much smaller than expected in last tuesday’s election. This means that the United States can continue to support Ukraine militarily, in Biden’s words, “as long as necessary.”

When could there be a situation where both Ukraine and Russia would consider starting negotiations a good idea?

“Within a couple of years, we’ll probably find something”, Brummer thinks.