Russian attack | EU sanctions leader: Russia’s economy is deteriorating

The Russian state’s income from oil exports is currently 45-50 percent lower than it was before the war, says EU special envoy David O’Sullivan.

Russian the picture of the economy is skewed if you only look at gross domestic product.

Instead, the economy’s medium-term prospects are very bad, according to the European Union’s special envoy responsible for sanctions David O’Sullivan.

According to him, the air in the tires of the Russian economy is decreasing due to sanctions all the time, but the actual explosion is not in sight.

“President Vladimir Putin has set the economy back in time by probably 10–15 years. He has destroyed trade relations with the single largest buyer of Russian oil and gas, i.e. Western Europe.”

O’Sullivan considers it likely that member states’ decisions not to buy Russian oil and gas will be irreversible.

“ “The Russian economy is in an artificial state.”

Fact still the fact is that Russia’s gross domestic product has not collapsed nearly as much as was predicted at the beginning of the war of aggression.

Last year the economy shrank by two percent, but the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that it will grow by 0.7 percent this year and 1.3 percent next year.

The explanation is simple. Anticipate better economic development is due to the fact that due to the war, Russia is increasing its public spending very strongly. This, in turn, increases production and gross domestic product.

“The Russian economy is in an artificial state, which is maintained by increasing public spending. The foundation of the economy is constantly eroding because innovation has stopped due to sanctions, there are no new foreign investments, know-how is fleeing abroad and there is a shortage of top technology,” says O’Sullivan.

According to him, Russia has 400 billion dollars, or about 381 billion euros, less funds for warfare than if sanctions had not been imposed. The calculation is based on sanctions imposed by the G7 countries in addition to the EU.

Western countries imposed sanctions have cut off the Russian state, commercial banks and companies from the international financial markets. The central bank’s foreign investments worth about 300 billion dollars have been frozen.

At the beginning of the 2000s, the national economy was in surplus for a long time due to the huge income from the energy trade, but is now derailing even worse into a deficit. Expenditures are greater than income.

In order to finance the military economy, the government has had to turn to the welfare fund. Income from the export of oil and gas has been invested in the fund to secure the well-being of citizens.

One of the reasons for this is the price ceiling set by the European Union for Russian crude oil, which is 60 dollars per barrel.

For sanctions three goals were defined, which according to O’Sullivan have somehow been achieved.

The Western countries wanted to prevent Russia from acquiring the latest military technology and getting additional revenue to finance the attack, and to weaken the industrial base by banning the export of high technology to Russia.

“Russia is obviously having trouble acquiring modern military technology, which is why it has had to turn to Iran and North Korea. The lack of modern military technology is clearly visible on the front, where Ukraine has better weapons at its disposal.”

Due to the sanctions, inflation is fast in Russia, one of the reasons for which is the noticeable weakening of the ruble. Last year, the financial market crisis was avoided with the help of capital restrictions and interest rate hikes by the central bank.

“Now the central bank, together with the state, has to think about ways to keep inflation under control without the central bank raising the key interest rate, which in turn would slow down economic growth.”

Recently, the value of one dollar has again been close to 100 rubles. The last time the ruble was as weak was in August, which woke up the newspaper even then of the Financial Times including irritation.

A billboard in the oil city of Surgut was tampered with, and the text appeared on it: “Putin is an asshole and a thief.” 100 rubles to the dollar – you’re screwed.”

“Russia currently spends about six percent of its gross national product on warfare. All of this is out of economic development,” says David O’Sullivan, the EU’s special envoy for sanctions.

In August according to the central bank, the inflation rate was 5.2 percent and the key interest rate was 13.00 percent. According to the central bank, the risk of accelerating inflation is significant.

Rapid inflation is harmful to both households and businesses. It usually causes the most problems for the poor, whose income is largely spent on necessities.

Despite everything, O’Sullivan considers it clear that sanctions cannot prevent war when it has been decided to wage it at the expense of the citizens’ well-being.

Sanctions when planning, they took into account their effect on ordinary Russians, who do not necessarily have anything to do with the war.

Medicines and agricultural products are not subject to sanctions. Grain exports from Russia have not been banned because it would have hurt developing countries.

Many may still wonder why there are, for example, tankers constantly passing through the Gulf of Finland, transporting Russian crude oil abroad.

“Many developing countries around the world are dependent on Russian oil. Banning exports would have caused them very big problems.”

“ “I would advise all companies to leave.”

Soon the start of the war of aggression, many western companies decided to withdraw from Russia on their own initiative. However, a significantly smaller number of companies have remained.

The question arises, what might be the advice of the special envoy in charge of sanctions to Western companies still operating in Russia.

“You shouldn’t count on the Russian economy. I would advise all companies to leave, because the opportunities for profitable business are very weak in the near future. Of course, we also understand that leaving Russia is difficult these days and companies have to take responsibility for their employees.”

One the ultimate question is whether the sanctions against Russia have succeeded in their goals.

Bank of Finland researcher specializing in the Russian economy Laura Solanko emphasizes that answering the question would require a measurable goal.

“No numerical goal has been set for the sanctions. Therefore, as a researcher, it is difficult to say to what extent the sanctions have succeeded or failed. A just peace has not been achieved in Ukraine, but hardly anyone thought that this could be achieved with sanctions.”

For example, a billionaire Oleg Deripaska said recently of the Financial Times in an interview that Russia has survived the economic sanctions imposed by the West surprisingly well.

“I was surprised that private companies were so flexible. I was more or less sure that up to 30 percent of the economy would collapse, but the figure is much less,” said oligarch Deripaska.

“Of course, there is war spending and all kinds of state aid and subsidies, but the slowdown is still surprisingly slow… the private sector has found the means to operate and operate successfully.”

According to Solango of the Bank of Finland, it is almost certain that the sanctions will ruin the Russian economy for a long time to come, even if it is not reflected in the gross national product, at least for now.

“Sanctions have caused major economic problems for Russia. Without sanctions, fighting in Ukraine would be cheaper and easier. The fact that the costs of the war for Russia have increased significantly can be considered a sign of the success of the sanctions,” says Solanko.