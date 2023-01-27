Russian attack | Estonian intelligence assessment: Russia can continue its missile strikes for another nine months

According to the Estonian colonel, Russia has been able to continue its missile production throughout the war, which is a sign that the country is getting advanced technology from somewhere.

Russia can continue its massive missile strikes in Ukraine for maybe even nine months, according to the intelligence information received by Estonia. The head of intelligence, colonel, will tell you about it Margo Grosberg Estonian Broadcasting Corporation According to ERR.

“Our most optimistic estimate is that [iskut] continue for at least three to four months or until spring, and if we are a little more pessimistic, then at least six to nine months,” said Grosberg.

In recent days, Russia has carried out extensive missile strikes around Ukraine. According to Grosberg, such attacks have become more common, but Russia’s tactics are the same.

The attack begins in the dark hours of the night with Iranian drones to locate Ukraine’s air defenses, after which Russia aims to strike Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

Grosberg’s according to Russia has used about half or two-thirds of the precision ammunition it had before the war. However, Russia has been able to continue its missile production throughout the war.

“It shows that some kind of high technology is still flowing into Russia,” he says. However, it is possible that Russia was able to fade it enough even before the war.

“But it means that precision munitions can be manufactured and probably will continue to be for a very long time.”