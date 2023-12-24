Russian attack | Estonia announced its intention to return Ukrainian men of conscription age to Ukraine

Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets said he would send an official presentation to Kyiv in the next few days.

Estonia plans to return Ukrainian men of conscription age staying in the country back to Ukraine. Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets says the Estonian Broadcasting Company ERR's in the interview.

“If it is necessary for Ukraine, then Estonia can find and return these persons to Ukraine,” says Läänemets.

“Basically, we know where these people are and what they are doing. Most of them work and have a place of residence in Estonia.”

Ukraine has not submitted any kind of request to Estonia for the return of conscripts. Germany has already announced in advance that it will not return anyone, even if Ukraine requests it.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi said last Tuesday that he received a request from the country's armed forces for the mobilization of up to half a million reservists. Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov assessed last Sunday that Ukraine has no other option than a general motion if it wants to achieve its goals on the front.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov reported the news site on Friday Medusa according to which the ministry is planning to send an electronic invitation to conscripts, whether they live in Ukraine or abroad.

Umerov did not specify whether it would be an order to join the service or just a request to register at the regional recruiting office.

In Estonia according to ERR, there are 36,000 Ukrainians who have received a residence permit based on temporary protection. More than seven thousand of them are men of conscription age.

According to Migri, the Finnish Immigration Service, the agency has made a decision on a total of 81,485 residence permit applications from Ukrainians this year and last year. Most of the decisions have been positive.

Ukrainians can easily obtain a residence permit on the basis of temporary protection. Based on the EU decision, it will continue at least until the beginning of March 2025.