Russian attack | Did the colonel leave the roads unmined before the Russian invasion? Ukrainian justice is now wondering who were the traitors

So far, the accusations have been aimed at the security service SBU.

To a Kyivan On Thursday, a man who has been growing a beard in remand custody since July of last year was brought to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court. Colonel To Oleh Kulinich, 54, was charged with treason. The news sites tell about it Informer and Sudovyi Reporter.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi appointed Kulinich in 2020 to head the Crimea Department of the security service SBU. At that time, Russia had already occupied the Crimean peninsula for more than six years, so the regional director’s office was located in the city of Kherson on the west bank of the Dnieper.

Prosecutor According to the report, Kulinitsch has led a Russian spy ring in the security service, which passed information to Moscow about the defense of southern Ukraine and ensured that the roads and bridges from Crimea to southern mainland Ukraine were left unmined before Russia’s full-scale attack in February 2022.

Broadcasting company the BBC according to the Russian-language service, the dismissed head of the SBU of the Kherson region Serhi Kryvoruchko was investigated for treason at the same time as Kulinich. Zelenskyi stripped him of the rank of general in the spring of last year, but there have been no charges. Ukrainian news channel New Voice told last spring that according to the SBU, Kryvoruchko is still on the payroll of the security service.

Herson was held by Russian forces for seven months from the beginning of March to the end of September last year. At that time, the Ukrainian security authorities were out of town.

See also FUP and Anapetro will go to court and CVM against Paes de Andrade The people of Kherson demonstrated against the Russian occupiers in March 2022.

However, according to Ukrainian information, 60 officials of the SBU and the Prosecutor’s Office remained in the southern regions occupied by Russia to cooperate with the new hosts. After all, Kulinich and Kryvoruchko were not among them.

Colonel However, Kulinič and his partners are not the only ones who are suspected of conniving for Russia. Far from it. And the security service SBU, which is the successor of the Soviet-era KGB in Ukraine, has been in the line of fire.

Zelenskyi discovered the hidden problems in the security service and began to solve them at the very beginning of his presidency. In August 2019, he appointed a man he trusted to head the service: his former school friend and the head of the Kvartal 95 production company Ivan Bakanov.

At the beginning of his appointment, Bakanov was given the rank of lieutenant so that he could gain access to state secrets reserved for officers. The opposition grumbled about the appointment all along, and after the Russian attack, Zelenskyi fired his friend. Bakanov was not accused of anything other than a lack of competence.

As Bakanov’s successor, Zelenskyi appointed a sure choice, a major general who has served in the SBU for two decades Vasyl Maljukin. He has been in office for a year and three months already, which is not a bad achievement for Ukrainians. The service has had 18 directors during Ukraine’s 32 years of independence.

Bakanov was fired in July of last year, but his countdown started a day before the Russian invasion. The culprit was the head of internal security of the SBU Andriy Naumovwhich traveled from Kyiv to Belgrade on February 23, 2022.

Serbian authorities arrested Naumov at the Macedonian border as he was continuing his journey with a briefcase full of banknotes and diamonds. Serbian authorities arrested Naumov and the court sentenced him to one year for money laundering.

Ukraine demanded that Serbia hand over Naumov because he was suspected of treason. Naumov allegedly gave Russia information that helped Russian troops advance from Belarus to the Chernobyl area and on to Kiev. The Serbian appeals court decided the other week on Friday that Naumov will not be extradited anywhere, reports the news site Gazeta.ua.

Zelenskyi said in a speech after Bakanov’s dismissal that a total of 651 law enforcement officials had been investigated for treason since the Russian invasion.

Ukraine repulsed the Russian invasion in the north and drove the occupiers from both Kharkiv and Kherson regions last year. Now, a counterattack has been attempted in southern Ukraine for months, but the enemy is stuck in their positions.

Many have wondered, both in Ukraine and elsewhere, how Russia managed to take over the southern parts of the Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions so quickly in the first place. Crossing the narrow Perekop isthmus and the Chongar bridges, the Russian troops from Crimea were a hundred kilometers away in Kherson within a week. At the same time as the landing craft brought soldiers to the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov.

The culprits have been found in the SBU, but the military intelligence GUR seems to have been absolved. Even the head of the Defense Forces has not been charged, although the commander To Valery Zaluzhny there have been constant rumors of firings. Zelenskyi was fired by the Minister of Defense in September It would be Reznikov but didn’t blame or scold him for anything.

“The ministry needs new approaches,” Zelenskyi reasoned somewhat enigmatically.

“Everyone who shouts that the game is lost, the bridges weren’t even blown up, go and listen to the soldiers,” Reznikov commented on the occupation to the BBC after his dismissal. “There are at least ten routes from Crimea to the mainland, and blowing up a bridge would not have affected the Russians’ progress.”

The major general who led the southern front at the beginning of the attack Andrei Sokolov on the other hand, gave a maritime explanation in September for Ukrainska Pravda: According to him, Russia had a 20-25 times superiority, so what are you doing.

Thursday Oleh Kulinitšon, planted in the accused’s booth, is at least a good example of SBU’s problems. 54-year-old Kulinitš, born in the Pultava region, started his studies in 1989 at the security service KGB college in the Soviet Union. When he graduated in 1994, the certificate was issued by the academy of the Russian security service FSB.

If all the employees who flirted with Russia had been dismissed from SBU in good time, there would have been no one left to work.