According to authorities, the number of victims has not yet been determined; site had already been bombed in March

A Russian attack on Dnipro, Ukraine’s 4th largest city, destroyed the region’s airport, said Valentin Reznichenko, governor of central Dnipropetrovsk.

According to Reznichenko, the number of victims is unknown. “New attack on Dnipro airport. There’s nothing left. The airport itself and nearby infrastructure were destroyed. And the missiles keep flying”said the governor.

The airport had already been bombed on March 15. At the time, the runway and terminal were damaged.