Thursday, December 15, 2022
Russian attack | Defense Minister of Ukraine to The Guardian: Russia is preparing a major attack for February

December 15, 2022
In previous assessments of Ukraine, it has been believed that Russia was already preparing a winter attack.

Ukrainian the Minister of Defense It would be Reznikov according to the Russian president Vladimir Putin is preparing another major attack on Ukraine. The attack will probably start in February, Reznikov says to the British newspaper of The Guardian in the interview.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyicommander of the armed forces Valery Zaluzhnyi and Commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrsky have presented similar assessments in the past. In previous statements, however, Russia has been believed to be planning an attack earlier, perhaps shortly after the New Year.

Reznikov bases his views on information about Russia’s so-called partial motion launch and its implementation. According to the minister, Russia has brought to the front about half of the 300,000 reservists it has commissioned.

According to him, the other half is currently undergoing training in different parts of Russia. Russia’s invitations got going in October.

“It takes at least three months to train the troops,” says Reznikov in an interview. “That means they will try to start their next wave of attacks probably in February, just like they started at the beginning of the year.”

Reznikov believes that Russia will continue to push forward. This assessment has been made by many Western and Russian observers.

The Minister of Defence however, Ukraine has a good chance of surviving Russia’s new attacks. He justifies his point of view with the arms aid granted to Ukraine and hoped for by it, as well as with tactics that produce success.

According to the minister, the tactics have been adopted from Ukrainian soldiers trained abroad, who have been placed in different units in each section of the front.

“If it were a meat grinder against another meat grinder, we would lose,” Reznikov estimated. “But it was [Venäjän] the mistake sees us as a small Soviet army fighting against a large Soviet army. Surely a large Soviet army would defeat a small Soviet army, but we are not a Soviet army.”

