Russian attack Data on the progress of Russian troops in the east is worrying for Ukraine

Russia is very close to taking over the entire Luhansk region. According to experts, the country still has not achieved major breakthroughs.

Last days Eastern Ukraine has received a wealth of information on the progress of Russian troops in the Donbass, ie in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The data is worrying for Ukraine. Ukraine is said to be under harsher military pressure than ever after the first weeks of the war. It is very close to Russia taking full control of the Luhansk region.

Towards the end of last week, Russian troops managed to capture the surroundings of the city of Popasna in Luhansk.

For example, the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) released a report on Wednesdaywhich states that Russian troops are now making more progress in Ukraine than has been the case so far throughout May.

At the same time, ISW notes that Russia has still not been able to make major breakthroughs.

People are being evacuated from the city of Bahmut near the battle line. Photo taken on May 24th.

Trend is still clear.

In another week, the United States estimates that the war is stalling. The estimate was based on the fact that the progress of Russian troops since the major attack on eastern Ukraine that began in mid-April had been very limited.

The now suspected stalemate is turning into Russia’s achievement of its sub-goals in conquering Donbass. Ukraine’s defense may have to retreat further. It is noteworthy, of course, that during the war, Russia has had to give up many of its big goals.

The deteriorating situation in Ukraine is also reflected in the comments made by the Ukrainian authorities in recent days.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that Russia ‘s invasion of Donbass is the biggest battle on European soil since World War II. President Volodymyr Zelenskyi claimed on Monday that Russia has 20 times more military equipment in the Donbass than Ukraine.

SODAN closely following the progress and development of the chest situation refresh online map Emil Kastehelmi says that, according to information from Ukraine, the situation has deteriorated from Ukraine ‘s point of view.

“The situation has turned for the worse in the last week.”

Russia’s progress is concentrated near the border between Luhansk and Donetsk regions. In addition to capturing Popasna, Russia has managed to take over the city of Svitlodarsk and possibly smaller villages from the same area. Ukrainian troops are said to have withdrawn and there is no certainty as to where the line of defense is currently going.

The next bigger city west of Popasna is Bahmut, where Ukrainian troops are now expected to retreat. This is also indicated by the fact that, according to information received from Bahmut, evacuation instructions have been issued to civilians in the city.

This would mean that Russia would gain control of a small eastern “bulge” in the city of Severodonetsk, which is currently visible on the map. The Severodonetsk area is the last part of the Luhansk region held by Ukraine.

See also Before & After Mari Moilanen found an affordable 90's terraced house - Pictures before and after show how the apartment can be completely renovated Ukrainian tank on the road near Bahmut. Russia has sought to cut off major roads in the region. Photo taken on May 23rd.

Severodonetsk is at the center of Russia’s attack, and the country’s forces are heading there from many directions. Efforts have been made to make the defense and maintenance of the city more difficult by cutting off large roads nearby.

The situation in Lyman, between Severodonetsk and the strategically important city of Izjum, has also turned bad and Russia seems to be taking over.

Ukraine has wanted to hold on to the last cities in the Luhansk region.

“Losing Luhansk would be a big propaganda loss for Ukraine. Ukraine has also wanted to defend every small village, because it is known what kind of war crimes Russia is committing in the territories it occupies, ”says Kastehelmi.

If Russia takes full control of the Luhansk region, it is possible that Ukraine will establish a new line of defense from Bahmut directly north to the city of Siverski and west to Slovyansk, Kastehelmi says.

This line of defense would be very straightforward in shape if it removed the easternmost “bulge” held by Ukraine.

Baptism bead estimates that the next couple of weeks will see how far Russia’s attack will eventually carry.

“Now the progress has been pretty strong and the Russians have made local gains. On the other hand, in the picture of the whole war, Russia has run out of space somewhere before. ”

Like the ISW report, Kastehelmi emphasizes that Russia has still not succeeded in a major breakthrough, even if it takes over the last parts of the Luhansk region.

At the beginning of the major attack, it was suspected that Russia had tried to make rapid progress to the big city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, but there is still a considerable distance there.

Civilians sheltering in the city of Lysitansky on May 23.

If President Zelensky’s claim that there will be 20 times the number of Russian military equipment compared to Ukraine means that Russia has recently concentrated more troops in eastern Ukraine.

Probably the greater concentration of troops is one big explanation for the successful progress of Russia in recent days.

The second may be that the major invasion of eastern Ukraine has now continued unabated for more than a month, and the Ukrainian forces defending the Donbass region are likely to be severely exhausted.

The fact that Ukraine’s counterattacks have been very limited would also indicate fatigue. It was reported last week that Ukraine had forced Russian troops to withdraw from the vicinity of the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, but they have still not given up their positions altogether.

On Wednesday, a representative of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said that Russia has also tried counter-attacks in Kharkov.