Monday, August 8, 2022
Russian attack | Construction company SRV cancels Fennovoima deals with Russian Raos Voima

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 8, 2022
in World Europe
Economic|Russian invasion

The partly Russian-financed Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant faced headwinds at the end of February at the latest.

Construction company SRV said on Monday that it will not sell its ownership of the energy company Fennovoima to the Russian Raos Voima.

At the beginning of February, SRV announced that it would sell its stake in Fennovoima to Raos Voima. SRV’s share of Fennovoima was 1.8 percent.

The intention was that SRV’s share would have been transferred to Raos Voima, part of the Rosatom group. The arrangement required a permit from the Ministry of Labor and the Economy (TEM).

On Monday, SRV said that there are no longer any conditions for TEM’s permit.

“This is due, among other things, to the decision made by the Government on June 9, 2022, on the basis of which the processing of the construction permit application for the Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant is terminated, as well as other essential changes that have taken place in the Hanhikivi 1 project,” SRV writes in its press release.

To Pyhäjoki the planned Russian-funded Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant faced headwinds at the latest after Russia’s full-scale attack on Ukraine on February 24.

The project received its final setback at the end of May, when Fennovoima withdrew the construction permit application for the Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant.

The company already announced on May 2 that it had terminated the plant supply contract with Raos Project. According to Fennovoima, the decision is due to the Raos Project’s significant delays and inability to implement the project.

Raos Project is a subsidiary of the Russian state nuclear power company Rosatom. The Hanhikivi power plant was supposed to be built at least partly with Russian money.

In practice, Fennovoima’s decision in May meant that no Russian-financed nuclear power plant would be built in Pyhäjoki.

“The permit process is now ready for formal termination,” said the Director General of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy Riku Huttunen for HS in May.

At the same time, the decision meant that no new nuclear power plant would be built at Pyhäjoki at all, at least not for a while. Building a new power plant would require starting the permit process from the beginning. It would easily take years to get them.

“Starting a new power project would be a big process in terms of environmental assessments and permits,” Huttunen said.

