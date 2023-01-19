Russian attack | Considerable arms aid is in the offing for Ukraine: many have already announced new deliveries

A meeting to coordinate arms aid will be held in Ramstein, Germany on Friday. During the meeting, Ukraine also appealed to Finland for additional assistance.

for Ukraine there will be significantly more arms aid, for example the announcements of various EU countries on Thursday, the day before the meeting on arms aid to Ukraine in Ramstein, Germany.

The group coordinating arms aid to Ukraine is led by the United States and includes 40 countries.

For example, the Estonian government announced a new arms aid package on Thursday. Estonia supplies Ukraine with, among other things, howitzers, mortars and ammunition. Estonia also offers education to Ukraine.

The total amount of Estonia’s arms aid this time is 113 million euros, and it is Estonia’s largest arms aid package to Ukraine to date. Estonia’s military support to Ukraine will thus increase to 370 million euros, i.e. slightly more than one percent of Estonia’s gross domestic product. The amount is about half of Estonia’s defense budget last year.

“Donating modern tanks shows leadership. Ukraine needs heavy equipment right now. We estimate that the heaviest battles are yet to come. … Ukrainians are fighting for our freedom”, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur justified the aid at a press conference of the assisting countries on Thursday.

“The heaviest battles are yet to come,” he stated.

In the same at the event, the British Defense Minister Ben Wallace told about his country’s new arms aid, such as the Brimstone anti-tank missiles.

“When Putin started the war on February 24, he had several assumptions: that the Ukrainians would not fight and that Russian forces would crush the opposition in Ukraine. He also thought that international cooperation would not last. None of these assumptions turned out to be true,” Wallace said.

Britain supplies Ukraine with 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks. Britain is the first western country to send modern, western-style main battle tanks to Ukraine, which Ukraine has longed for. In addition, Britain is also sending 600 Brimstone anti-tank missiles, tanks and AS-90 armored artillery vehicles to the country. The country is also training another 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers this year.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur together with his British colleague Ben Wallace at a press conference at the Tapa military base in Estonia on Thursday.

Lithuania Minister of Defense Arvydas Anušauskas stated that Lithuania has supported Ukraine with more than 200 million euros. He said that now Lithuania is offering the country, among other things, anti-aircraft missiles and helicopters. The value of the new weapons package is 125 million euros.

Sweden, on the other hand, plans to deliver the Archer artillery system to Ukraine, said the Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. In addition, it will supply Ukraine with NLAW anti-tank missiles and 50 CV-90 assault tanks.

The delivery of the Archer artillery system is part of Sweden’s new arms aid package for Ukraine, which the prime minister told about at Thursday’s press conference. The arms aid package is three-part, and its total value is approximately 4.3 billion kroner, or approximately 380 million euros. Arms aid to Ukraine also includes demining equipment and assault rifles.

This is Sweden’s tenth military support package for Ukraine.

Denmark said on Thursday that it will send 19 Ceasar howitzers to Ukraine, the Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said on Thursday according to news agency Reuters.

Caesar is a French-made howitzer that is mounted on a truck. France has also delivered Caesars to Ukraine.

Caesar howitzer and Ukrainian soldiers in eastern Ukraine on December 28.

Ukrainian On the other hand, Poland, which actively pushed for an increase in arms aid, already said on Wednesday that it is ready to give Ukraine its Leopard battle tanks, even without Germany’s permission.

The Leopard 2 main battle tanks promised by Poland are German, which is why Poland needs German approval for its donation. Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz has not given permission yet.

Germany, on the other hand, said that it would give its battle tanks to Ukraine only if the United States also gives its own. The Ramstein meeting is expected to clarify the situation.

Ramstein during the aid meeting, the foreign and defense ministers of Ukraine published a joint appeal for a significant increase in Western military aid. Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleban and the Minister of Defense It would be Reznikov According to him, the most urgent thing is to get western-style battle tanks for Ukraine.

The ministers appeal to all countries using Leopard 2 battle tanks, including Finland by name, to get the tanks to Ukraine. Ministers call on these countries to join the initiative to form an international coalition on battle armor.

Correction on Thursday 19.1. at 11:18 p.m. In the article, it was previously attractively written that Sweden’s aid would be worth 3.8 billion euros. The value is around 380 million euros.