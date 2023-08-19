Russian attack | Commander of the Defense Forces Above: Too much has been expected from Ukraine’s counterattack

Defense Forces Commander Timo Kivinen assesses the situation in Ukraine and Europe’s aid efforts in an interview with Yle.

Ukrainian too high expectations are placed on the counterattack in Finland, commented the commander of the Finnish Defense Forces, general Timo Kivinen on Saturday Ylen in Ykkösaamu’s interview.

“Perhaps a slightly wrong image has been created in the public, that this would be such a quick operation, where large areas would be conquered quickly,” Kivinen said.

According to Kivinen, such wishes have never been fulfilled among the soldiers.

“Russia has had all last winter time to fortify and prepare to defend the territories they occupy,” Kivinen reminded.

“Our soldiers have been well aware that this will be a difficult, long-lasting operation that will cause significant losses for both sides.”

According to Kivinen, however, the operation in Ukraine has progressed.

Commander formulated his words in the Yle interview mostly carefully, avoiding his own positions, whether it was about NATO’s command structure, NATO’s nuclear weapons training or the development of conscript service.

One clearer opinion was heard when Kivinen was asked about supporting Ukraine. Kivinen stated that the West must be able to speed up the production capacity of the defense industry so that Ukraine will continue to receive the arms aid it needs.

Kivinen called for long orders that would lay the groundwork for new production lines and the hiring of employees.

“It has taken too long in Europe to increase the production capacity of industry. All countries are working towards it, but it could be a little faster.”

As a public question Kivinen was asked what watching the war in Ukraine has taught the Finnish Defense Forces.

“Perhaps the biggest lesson is that the basic structure of our defense is in order. We have a significant defense capability for this type of war,” Kivinen answered.

According to Kivinen, the defense forces have made the right choices in the past decades.

In addition, according to the commander, the war has shown that “Finnish military training is fine.”