Russian attack | CNN: U.S. stockpiles are dwindling due to weapons offered to Ukraine, concern also about rockets sold to Finland

The United States sells gmlrs rockets to Finland, which Ukraine has fired against Russia with the famous Himars launchers.

of the United States the warehouses no longer contain many of the specific weapons systems that it has made available to Ukraine for its defensive struggle against Russia.

About that tells news channel CNN based on three US official sources. One of the sources says that such weapons are “dwindling” from stockpiles and there is a “limited amount” left to give to Ukraine.

Among other things, the 155 millimeter cannon shells and the shoulder-fired Stinger anti-aircraft missiles are of particular concern, the sources say.

Part CNN’s sources expressed concern about whether the production rate of the US arms industry will be enough to replace the weapons being exported, such as state-of-the-art gmlrs missiles. Ukraine has shot them with the famous Himars rifles so successfully that it has been considered a major cause to recent Russian troop withdrawals.

The United States recently announced that it will sell a remarkably large batch of the same gmlrs rockets to Finland, 2,400 rockets for 535 million dollars.

The United States even announced that, if necessary, it would hand over half of the rockets that Finland wanted from its own stocks instead of them coming new from the manufacturer’s factory.

The amount bought by Finland corresponds to half a year’s peacetime production of the rocket manufacturer Lockheed Martin. However, due to the Russian attack, the company is increasing its production.

Defense authorities emphasize that the situation does not endanger the US’s own preparedness for warfare, as the weapons exported abroad are not taken from the stockpiles of its own forces. Of course, as well as the Minister of Defense Lloyd Austin that the commander of the armed forces Mark Milley are keeping a close eye on the US weapons stockpile.

Despite that, there is a discussion about the seriousness of the situation in the defense administration, officials tell CNN.