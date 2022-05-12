Russian attack CNN: Russian ship tries to trade grain stolen from Ukraine in Egypt and Lebanon, cargo ends up in Syria

The looting of Russian troops and the obstruction of maritime transport are exacerbating Ukraine’s ability to supply grain to the world. According to the UN, almost 25 million tons of grain are stored in the country’s silos.

Russian a merchant ship has transported a large cargo of grain stolen from Ukraine to a Syrian port in Latakia, says US CNN channel in his article.

According to the channel, a ship called Matros Pozynich left the port of Sevastopol on the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula on April 27. The ship’s transponder, or secondary radar transponder, had been turned off in an attempt to obscure the ship’s position, but this was clarified from other sources, such as satellite imagery.

According to CNN, the ship was next spotted in Alexandria, Egypt. However, the Ukrainian authorities had reported that the grain had been stolen, prompting the Egyptian authorities to command the ship on its voyages. The next attempt was to sell grain in the port of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, but no stolen cargo was handled there either.

Eventually, the ship traveled to Latakia, Syria. Russia has supported the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assadia and the leaders of the countries therefore have close distances. Syria is one of the few countries that has supported Russia politically in its attack on Ukraine.

The ship Matros Pozynich is named after a Russian soldier who died in Syria by chance.

The tractor drove past the remains of a missile in a field near the city of Kharkov last Sunday.

Ukraine according to the authorities Russian soldiers have looted about 400,000 tons of grain from Ukraine. According to Ukrainian sources, at least three Russian commercial vessels are involved in trading grain stolen from Ukraine to other countries.

Known as Europe’s granary, Ukraine is one of the world’s largest producers of corn and wheat, and the war has raised fears of even famine in some countries. Director of the African Development Bank Akinwumi Adesina said in late Aprilthat the price of wheat in Africa has risen by as much as 60 percent since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In addition to grain, Russian troops have also reportedly stolen agricultural supplies such as tractors and harvesters. Russian troops have also carried out artillery attacks on food depots.

Much has been said about the theft of Russians in Ukraine during the war, but more attention has recently been paid to theft of food supplies. The scale shows that at least some of the soldiers act like organized criminal gangs, as transporting looted grain and goods is a major logistical challenge.

CNN channel said in another article in early May that Russian troops had looted millions of euros worth of tractors and harvesters. A businessman in Melitopol, southeastern Ukraine, told the channel anonymously that Russian armed forces transport equipment had been used to move the equipment.

Some agricultural equipment had ended up in Chechnya, where troops had arrived to fight against the Ukrainians. This is known because the new devices have gps locators that allow them to track their movements.

Modern John Deere combine harvesters and tractors also have remote locking capability, making it impossible to use them in Chechen fields. The fate of unusable machines is likely to be that they are dismantled and sold as spare parts.

A rocket dropped into the field in Palanka.

HS said in late Marchthat an estimated 25 percent of Ukraine’s arable land is in a war zone. In those areas, spring sowing has been interrupted this year due to fighting or mines left in the fields.

An additional problem is that grain cannot be delivered to the world via the Black Sea because of the Russian warships there.

“With ports sending four million tonnes of grain a month to the world, trains can only carry 800,000 tonnes. The railways are burdened with the transport of soldiers, weapons, refugees and humanitarian aid. Exports are also restricted, ”said HS Jussi Konttinen said in an article.

Last year, Ukraine’s wheat harvest was 27 million tons, of which only 7 million tons remained in Ukraine.

United Nations Agricultural Organization (FAO) said last weekthat Ukraine has almost 25 million tons of grain standing in the country due to transport difficulties caused by the war.

President of the European Council Charles Michel visited Odessa on Monday. He said he saw silos full of corn and wheat that could not be transported to the world because Russia was blocking the transport of food from the country.