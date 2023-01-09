Russian attack | Claim: The Russians who died in the attack in Ukraine had gathered to listen to Putin’s speech

In a video circulating online, a man pretending to be a Russian soldier claims that on New Year’s Eve, Russia gathered the soldiers in one hall to listen to Putin’s New Year’s speech. However, the authenticity of the video has been questioned.

Ukrainian A large number of Russian soldiers were killed in the New Year’s attack by Makijivkaa, because their leaders had ordered the soldiers into one hall to listen to the president Vladimir Putin New Year’s speech. Or at least that’s what it says on video a man who introduces himself as a Russian soldier who survived the attack.

The video is circulating on Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels, and it has been reported by, for example, Russian media reporting from Europe Medusaanother independent Russian publication Holod and Belarusian opposition media Next. The authenticity of the video has not been independently confirmed, and the identity of the man in the video has also been questioned.

Apparently lying in the hospital, speaking with difficulty and looking badly injured, the man says in the video that he is a soldier recruited from Samara in the fall campaign. The man has a bandage around his head and one eye covered. According to the media, he says his name Anton Golovinskialthough his speech is a bit slurred.

Golovinski according to the introduced man, the soldiers recruited in his group’s business campaign were taken towards the end of December to the Russian-occupied Makijivka, which is located in eastern Ukraine near the city of Donetsk. He says that the soldiers asked that they not all be accommodated in the same place.

However, according to Golovinski, the soldiers were gathered on New Year’s Eve in the hall of the vocational school building to listen to Putin’s speech. He says that the soldiers resisted the order.

On that New Year’s Eve, Ukraine made a missile strike on that building. Russia had reportedly accommodated those invited to the school as part of the campaign, most of whom came from the city of Samara, located along the Volga.

Ukrainian according to the attack, up to 400 Russian soldiers would have been killed and hundreds more wounded. The number of casualties reported by Russia, 89, was significantly lower than the one reported by Ukraine, but the Russian Ministry of Defense admitted that there had been casualties.

Ukraine has been reported to have located the Russian soldiers by spying on the location and active use of the soldiers’ cell phones. The Russian Ministry of Defense accused the soldiers of revealing their location.

In the video, Golovinski gives the name of the person who, according to him, is responsible for the error in war management that led to the high number of casualties.

The media reports that Golovinski, who appeared in the video, later died of his injuries in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.

Independentlya Russian fleeing state censorship Astra media according to the man in the video is not who he claims to be. The publication questions the authenticity of the video.

Astra says that it has confirmed that a 37-year-old person named Anton Golovinski has indeed been recruited in a business pitch from Samara and was in Makijivka on New Year’s Eve.

The journalists had sought to get their hands on Golovinski’s mother, who, according to Astra, had published pictures of her son in army uniform on social media. In January, the mother had searched for her son in Makijivka on New Year’s Eve in the lists of wounded and dead.

However, the mother did not agree to talk to reporters. The reporters say they also found Golovinski’s ex-wife, who said the man in the video was not Golovinski. She also refused to talk to reporters about the man’s fate.

Astra gathering from social media based on photos the man in the video would not be who he claims to be. Although the video is dark and the angle of view is quite unfavorable, the Golovinski appearing in the video has a strikingly round face compared to the photos of a very narrow-faced Golovinski that Astra journalists found.

It’s hard to say whether it would even theoretically be possible to get injuries in an impact that would change the appearance so much.

Astra also says that Golovinski’s social media VKontakte profile showed a note that he was logged into his profile after the attack.

Astra does not know who the wounded man in the video could be, unless he is the Anton Golovinski they claim.

Meduza later updated Astra’s information to its own Golovinski news, but Astra’s claims are also difficult to prove true.

See also Zelenskyj "upset" about Guterres' trip - he predicts the next "blackmail" to Putin On the left, a screenshot from the video of a man posing as Samaritan Anton Golovinski speaking. On the left is a picture that Astra-media found on social media. Anton Golovinski, recruited from Samara, is also allegedly involved in the business pitch.

The video there is no information about the origin. It was probably first spread by Russian anti-war Telegram channel “Sejatel vetra” and the Ukrainian channel “Ukraine now”.

The same Russian Telegram channel reported on Monday that volunteers have collected VKontakte the list About the Samaritans who died in Makijivka. Antoni Golovinski can be found on the list of 28 names – whether the slightly different first name is a mistake or a coincidence, it is currently impossible to say.

Nine days after the attack, the official list of the dead has not yet been given.

Ukrainian the missile attack on Makijivka immediately sparked strong criticism from Russian war bloggers. The channels have asked whose idea it was to place the soldiers in one building.

Fact checker and updater of the war situation map of Ukraine John Helin said for HS last week that “it would seem like a complete disregard for their [venäläissotilaiden] of his life if half a thousand soldiers had been placed in one building as an easy target”.

Helin also thought that if similar attacks happened more often, it could affect the opinion of the home front and the morale of the troops.