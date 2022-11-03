Russian attack | Claim: Russian troops withdrawing from Kherson

If the claim turns out to be true, it would mark a turning point in the war. However, Ukraine fears that it might be a trap by Russian forces.

Russian the troops are probably retreating to the east bank of the Dnieper, claimed a representative of the Russian occupation regime operating in the Kherson region Kirill Stremousov on Thursday.

According to Stremousov, people still in the city should leave there “as quickly as possible”. The news agency Reuters and the Russian media outlets Kommersant and Tass reported on the matter, among others.

If the claim turns out to be true, it would mark a turning point in the war. Withdrawing to the east bank of the Dnieper would mean that Russian troops would leave the city of Kherson on the west bank.

Herson is the only governor-run population center that Russia has managed to capture since it launched a full-scale offensive in February.

“Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson would be symbolically significant,” said a teacher of military skills at the Swedish National Defense University, Lt. Col. Peter Liden for HS in October.

Ukrainian however, officials and Western military experts have been wary of signs that Russian troops are leaving the Dnieper West Bank in the Kherson region. According to Ukraine, the fighting in the region is still going on, Reuters reports.

Ukraine fears that the announcement of the withdrawal of the occupying forces would be a Russian trap. Russia’s top management, on the other hand, has remained silent about the situation.

Ukraine also considers the fact that the Russian flag apparently disappeared from the Kherson city administration building on Thursday morning as a possible provocation. The disappearance of the flag has been reported by the Ukrainian administration of Kherson and Russian war correspondents.

Russian war correspondent Roman Sapankov according to the city administration building, the Russian flag is no longer there, but it is still flying in other administration buildings.

The removal of the flag may be an attempt to create the impression that Russian troops are withdrawing, while in reality they are preparing for battles, said the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Armed Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalja Humenyuk According to Radio Svoboda.

Russian the Ministry of Defense declared the city of Kherson fully occupied as early as March 2. In autumn, Russia announced the forced annexation of the Kherson region.

Russian however, the troops have been crowded in the Kherson region for weeks. The counter-offensive of the Ukrainian troops has progressed rapidly on the west side of the Dnieper, and the Russian troops have retreated to the east bank.

At the same time, the Russian occupiers have also moved civilians from the west bank of the Dnieper to the east bank. The occupying power of Kherson announced the evacuation of the city on October 18 and the end of the evacuation on October 28.

On Wednesday, November 2, the Russian administration of Kherson temporarily closed the traffic crossing the Dnieper River.

Russian media reports that residents of the Kherson region are also being evacuated from Nova Kahovka, the eastern bank of the Dnieper, even further from the front line. According to the media, the volunteers of the Russian ruling party United Russia are helping with the evacuation.

Ukraine has accused Russia of forced transfers of civilians.