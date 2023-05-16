Russian attack | China is cracking down on embassies in Beijing to remove signs of support for Ukraine

The visit of a high-ranking Chinese diplomat was expected in Ukraine.

China has demanded foreign embassies in Beijing to remove from their fronts, for example, Ukrainian flags and texts supporting Ukraine, says the Japanese Kyodo Information Bureau. According to China, it is “political propaganda”.

According to the petition addressed to the Chinese embassies, the walls of the embassies should not be used for propaganda purposes, as the embassies should “avoid conflicts between states”. The letter also reminded that embassies and international organizations in China must comply with Chinese laws and regulations.

At least the embassies of Canada, Germany and Poland have shown visible support for Ukraine from the West.

in Ukraine a high-ranking Chinese diplomat was expected on Tuesday Li Hui, who was scheduled to arrive for a two-day visit to promote China’s mediation efforts in the Ukraine war. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

Ukrainian sources, who spoke anonymously, assured that Ukraine will stick to its position in the discussions.

“The president has already stated to the Vatican that we do not need mediation for its own sake. If you try to end the war with a compromise at the expense of Ukraine, it will not succeed,” the source assured.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and the leader of China Xi Jinping spoke by phone last month for the first time since Russia launched its major invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago.

Li is the highest-ranking Chinese representative to visit Ukraine since the war began.