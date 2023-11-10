Russian attack | CEO of Carlsberg: Russia “stole” the company’s beer business

The war in Ukraine disrupted the business of the Danish company Carlsberg in Russia. Now the successful beer business is owned by the Russians.

A brewing company Carlsberg’s business operations in Russia have reached a dead end. The Danish company’s difficulties began when Russia invaded Ukraine, and Carlsberg wanted to withdraw from the Russian market.

in his statement to the Financial Times (FT). in the interview the company’s CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen says Russia “stole” their business.

The company had already reached an agreement on the sale of the Baltika brewing company to Arnest, a leading Russian manufacturer of metal packaging and aerosols, when Russia kicked the cart.

From sales nothing came.

In July, the president Vladimir Putin signed a decree according to which Russia would “temporarily” manage the shares belonging to Carlsberg-owned Baltika. Russia took control of the eight breweries located in the country and their 8,400 employees.

Baltika was Russia’s leading brewing company with a 30 percent market share.

A friend of Putin’s, a businessman, was appointed to the management of Carlsberg’s Russian factory Taimuraz Bolloev. Bolloev is not in this job for the first time, as he was the head of the Baltika company between 1991 and 2004.

Russian the actions left Carlsberg in a difficult position. It owned the shares but no control over the business, which had accounted for ten percent of its global turnover.

Former head of Eastern European operations Denis Sherstennikov says in an interview with FT that since Carlsberg no longer has voting rights, Baltika’s new management can do whatever they want: sign contracts, set the prices they want and buy subsidiary companies.

Last month Carlsberg news, that despite the negotiations, the company has not reached any kind of agreement with Russia. The company said it would write down the value of its Russian holdings. The company has also decided to terminate the license agreements that enabled Baltika to manufacture and sell the products of Carlsberg’s international beer brands Carlsberg, Tuborg and Kronenbourg 1664 in Russia.

of the Baltika company the new management was not discouraged by this, because they already have new plans.

Among other things, the company intends to restart the production of Baltika 3 lager, which was produced for the first time a year after the collapse of the Soviet Union. The beer is marketed as “free from foreign additives”, as it is made from 100% Russian raw materials.

The advertising slogan of the beer is: “The reborn taste of 1992.”

Businessman Bolloev has promised to bring back regional beer varieties and make all Baltika beers from Russian hops. This will be quite a challenge, because until now the Russian beer industry has imported 95 percent of its hops from Europe and the United States.

Carlsberg CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen does not rule out a return to Russia under different circumstances, but he does not think it will happen in the near future.