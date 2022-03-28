Russian attack Buyers of new homes face a number of problems in the Helsinki region – This is how the shock of the war is reflected in the buildings

The war also affects construction in Finland. Material stocks are running low in a couple of months.

Finns direct purchases of materials by construction companies from Russia have ceased or at least become more difficult. Supply chains have lengthened and the prices of raw materials and supplies have been rising.

Import sanctions for iron and steel products were added to the list of sanctions imposed by the EU on Russia last week. Last year, imports of sanctioned iron and steel products from Russia to Finland amounted to EUR 72 million.

Last week, HS said that a shortage of steel was threatening construction sites in the Helsinki region. However, the range of problems is still expanding.

President of the Construction Products Industry RTT Juha Luhanka notes that material shortages are a big problem for the construction industry.

“The availability of materials is deteriorating considerably. Finnish companies may still have full stocks, but what if the round ends when there is no next shipment from Russia, for example, ”says Luhanka.

Although construction would be a desire, money and labor, without a globally logistically viable construction products industry it can only be dreamed of. At the moment, Finnish companies spend a lot of time hunting for materials from around the world. Until the summer, materials may still be available.

Steel is the worst in the eye of a storm.

One tenth of global exports of semi-finished and finished steel products are stuck. Russia accounts for 7.2 percent and Ukraine for 3.8 percent.

Large quantities of steel have also been imported to Finland from Russia and Ukraine.

“Reinforcing steel and steel parts have come to some extent from the conflict area, but it doesn’t matter so much now, because steel comes from anywhere, its availability will be questionable in the future, as all the steel production in the conflict area, which is significant, is now out of the market.” n CEO Jussi Mattila.

“All players are on the move as hawks trying to secure their steel supplies, but there is hardly enough stuff for everyone. Inventories in the steel industry today are so large that hardly anyone can handle them for many months. ”

Mattila mentions that even smaller amounts of cement have been imported to Finland from Russia.

“Replacing it could probably be done without major problems.”

In the world demand for steel was growing even before the Russian invasion. Even then, there was not enough supply. We are already in an approaching absurdity. European steel suppliers are hitting price data, and when they happen to bid, it can be record-breaking, at worst only 30 minutes.

“The rise in steel prices has been strong. Since the crisis began, prices have risen by as much as 20 per cent on a weekly basis, ”CEO of the Steel Structure Association Timo Koivisto says.

Steel is made from pig iron, which is a mixture of iron and coal made in blast furnaces. Iron is not currently available from Russia and Ukraine. The original material is iron ore mined and enriched from the bedrock.

Ukraine is the world’s fifth largest exporter of iron ore and Russia the eighth largest. Imports of iron ore from these countries to the European Union are significant, at around EUR 2 billion. When thinking of substitute iron ore producers in Europe, the focus is mainly on Brazil and Canada.

SSAB has one factory in Finland that processes pig iron and steel. For the steel plant in Raahe, the ore has come mainly from Kiruna, Sweden. According to SSAB, the situation in Russia does not affect production. At other SSAB plants in Finland, Raahe steel is rolled and further processed into end products.

“Currently, hardly any steel is imported to Finland from Russia or Ukraine. The reasons are the sanctions imposed on Russia and the stagnant production in Ukraine. So far, these two countries have accounted for about one-fifth of the steel imported into Europe, ”says Koivisto.

To Finland Scrap iron, for example, has been imported from Russia and Ukraine to make reinforced steel. The problems of the availability of brush steel for reinforcement from Russia are beginning to include information from several directions within the industry. Missing brushed steel has led to a standstill on an apartment building site in Finland as well.

“Production of pig iron and steel is practically at a standstill in Ukraine’s large steel mills. The aim is to keep continuous blast furnaces melted, but this is problematic in a war situation, ”says Koivisto.

“If the blast furnace gets cold, it will probably have to be rebuilt.”

In the second week, Arcelor Mittal, a major steel plant, closed its production plant in Ukraine.

“Steel mills are big on electricity. Production has now begun to be cut due to higher energy prices, for example in Spain, ”says Koivisto.

There are enough unfinished orders. Even steel orders whose cargo is stuck in Ukraine have been paid for in advance from Finland.

Also bitumen has been imported from Russia to Finland. There may be a delivery disruption in that relationship as well. Nynas announced that it would cease all supplies of raw materials of Russian origin.

Holds the Asphalt Country Director Markku Liljan according to Peab, it uses a foreign broker in its purchases of bitumen. Through it, bitumen has also come from Russia. Peab is trying to get rid of Russian bitumen completely.

“There have been no sanctions on bitumen imports so far, but unfortunately predicting the future is very challenging. Naturally, we are following the situation closely, ”Lilja mentions.

Delivery difficulties also apply to wood. Kährs Sales Director Mikko Hämäläinen says that Karelia Parket has delivery difficulties with the company’s products. No deliveries have been made to Finland from the company’s Russian plant for a few weeks. According to Hämäläinen, the fate of the factory is open.

Karelia Parquet is available for consumer sales, but delivery times are not promised, at least in RTV Mäntsälä.

“The progress of orders is product-specific. Normally, the order is delivered to the customer in one or two weeks, but now the situation is that the arrival of the order may be postponed by a month or two, ”says RTV Mäntsälä.

Problems with the availability of parquet are already felt in construction companies. For example, YIT has not been able to supply the apartments with the parquet desired by the buyer of the apartment.

Peabkin has communicated the same to buyers of new homes: “The situation has led to significant difficulties in accessing certain building materials. At the moment, there are challenges especially in the deliveries of the parquets we use, as well as in the availability in general. Part of the parquet suppliers’ production is in Russia, and Ukraine will become a significant part of the raw material. ”

The share of Russian imported wood in the Finnish domestic market is about 20 per cent in sawn timber. CEO of the wood products industry Matti Mikkola says it will take time to replace.

“It is clear that the war in Ukraine will cause a supply-side shock. The cut in Russian imports will particularly affect the availability of wood products, steel, insulation, aluminum and bitumen. In the case of wood, the effect of availability in the short term is likely to be on products that the domestic sawmill industry is unable to produce. These are, for example, the long lengths of sawn timber imported from Russia, ”says Mikkola.

“On the board side, especially in the availability of birch plywood, fluctuations can be seen in the short term. The plywood is unlikely to be affected by the war. ”

The price of birch plywood is likely to rise in the near future. All in all, the price of wood has already fallen from last year’s hard level.

There will be problems in the further processing of wood products other than due to problems with the availability of wood. According to Mikkola, there is also a shortage of glass, silicone, fittings, connectors, aluminum and tiles.

“I believe the availability challenges will be fixed after the initial shock,” he says.

“This is likely to happen partly through new supply channels and partly through market reaction projects.”