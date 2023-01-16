Russian attack | Brutality began to be revealed in Butsa, and there is no end in sight – These attacks have become a symbol of Russian cruelty

In Ukraine, since the beginning of the war, it has been proven that Russian forces deliberately attack civilian targets. HS listed the suffering of civilians throughout the year.

Russian the hypersonic missile hitting a Dnipro apartment building on Saturday was one of the most destructive single attacks on civilian targets in Russia’s war of aggression.

According to Monday’s information, at least 40 people died in the explosion of the apartment building. The death toll is likely to rise, as an additional 75 were wounded in the attack and dozens are missing.

On Monday, Russia commented on the Dnipro explosion by claiming that the Russian forces did not set fire to the apartment buildings. Moscow blamed the incident on Ukrainian air defense.

The destruction of the apartment building in Dnipro was difficult for the civilian population, but it was only one of many similar attacks during the war.

Other apartment buildings have been blown up in the middle with missiles, hospitals and schools have been bombed and civilians have been executed in the street. Women have been raped, homes destroyed. Day by day, the list of atrocities of the war of aggression only grows longer, and there is no end in sight.

HS listed in this article the most significant destructions that have been inflicted on civilians during the war of aggression.

A Russian hypersonic missile hit an apartment building in Dnipro on Saturday.

of the UN confirmed information according to the war of aggression, around 7,000 civilians have died. However, according to estimates, the real number is at least several times higher. A total of possibly more than 200,000 soldiers have died on both sides.

In addition, millions of Ukrainians have had to flee the war, homes have been destroyed and the infrastructure has suffered extensive damage.

The atrocities of the Russians began to be revealed in Butša

Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine began on February 24. When the Russian occupiers left the Kiev region at the end of March, the true face of Russian warfare was revealed in Butcha and nearby Borodjanka.

A mass grave of dozens of people was found in the churchyard in Butša. The dead were wearing civilian clothes, and some were executed with their hands tied behind their backs.

Hundreds of killed civilians were eventually found in the city. Butša became a symbol that reminds us of the attacker’s cruelty and recklessness.

Siege of Mariupol

About 425,000 people lived in the city of Mariupol, located on the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov, before the war of aggression. The siege of the city and the bombardment of the residents, which continued until the end of May, is probably the greatest drama of suffering of the war from the point of view of civilians.

The siege finally ended with Russian occupation. The number of civilian casualties is possibly counted in the tens of thousands. During the siege, several atrocities against civilians spread to the international public, such as the bombing of Mariupol’s drama theater and maternity hospital.

“Children” was written in front of the drama theater in Mariupol, because the civilians had sought shelter from the bombings in the building.

The bombing of the Mariupol drama theater

Deti, or “children” in Russian, was read in the largest letters in the country in front of the Mariupol Drama Theater when Russia bombed the building on March 16.

The theater had been turned into a bomb shelter for civilians who were stuck in the besieged city.

News agency AP’s according to evidence gathered, at least 600 people were killed in the attack. Among other things, the human rights organization Amnesty has condemned the attack as a war crime.

Mariupol maternity hospital bombing

Before the drama theater was bombed, a Russian airstrike destroyed the maternity and children’s hospital in Mariupol on March 9.

The missile did not hit the building itself, but in the middle of the courtyard of the hospital buildings. That’s why there were “only” four dead, many times more wounded. The attack on the Mariupol maternity hospital became a symbol of how the Russians can attack any civilian target.

Soon, news sites were filled with heartbreaking pictures of expectant mothers trying to be rescued from the ruins of the hospital. The two most famous images tell two very different stories.

An attempt was made to save a Ukrainian woman from the Mariupol maternity hospital. Her child was stillborn and half an hour later the mother also passed away.

In one photo, rescuers are carrying a pregnant woman on a stretcher. Her child was stillborn, and half an hour later the mother also passed away.

In the second picture, he is rushing down the stairs under his own power Marianna Vysymirska survived and later gave birth to a healthy child in another hospital.

Russia falsely claimed that Ukrainian forces had evicted all clients and staff from the maternity hospital and made it their base.

Marianna Vyšymirska hurried down the stairs.

Vyšymirska survived the attack and later gave birth to a child.

Attack on the Kramatorsk train station

In the Donetsk region, the Kramatorsk railway station was hugely crowded when two missiles hit it on April 8.

According to Ukrainian sources, thousands of civilians had gathered at the station, waiting to be evacuated. At least 50 people died and more than a hundred were wounded.

At least 50 people died in the attack on the Kramatorsk train station.

Both Ukraine and Russia reported that Tochka-U missiles were used in the attack, but blamed each other for launching them.

Russia tried to claim that it doesn’t even use Tochka-U systems. However, investigative journalism group Bellingcat proved the claim false.

Kremenchuk shopping center attack

The city of Kremenchuk in central Ukraine made headlines when Russia launched a missile strike on the Amstor shopping center there on June 27. According to the city’s mayor, at least 21 people died in the attack and dozens were wounded.

Rescue workers at the ruins of the Krementchuk shopping center.

Among other things, the Russian Ministry of Defense believed that the shopping center was not in operation. However, the British broadcasting company BBC has interviewed customers and employees who were in the shopping center at the time of the attack. In addition, eyewitness observations and photos and videos taken from the scene showed that the stores were open as usual.

the BBC according to the shopping center was attacked with the same Kh-22 hypersonic missile as in the Dnipro apartment building attack in January. According to the Ukrainians, there were about a thousand people in the shopping center at the time of the attack.

The bodies excavated from the Izjum forest reminded me of Butša

Located in northeastern Ukraine, Izjum, with a population of just under 50,000, was held by the Russians from the end of March until the Ukrainians liberated the city from occupation in September.

Ukrainian authorities dug open graves in a pine forest in Izjum.

After liberation from the pine forest on the outskirts of Izjum area found, where the bodies of about 450 people were buried. Almost all those buried were civilians, except for about ten soldiers. According to Ukrainians, around a thousand people died in Izjum during the Russian occupation.

Several of those found in the graves had their hands tied, and one was buried with a rope around his neck. The bodies showed signs of torture.

The graves in Izjum reminded Ukrainians of the atrocities experienced in Bucha. After the liberation of Izjum, several locations from which the occupiers retreated revealed, for example, places that served as torture centers.