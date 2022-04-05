Russian attack Brutality against civilians is now emerging across Ukraine: Eyewitnesses say both Russian and Chechen soldiers have committed atrocities

According to eyewitnesses, both Russian and Russian Chechen soldiers have committed atrocities in Bhutan. The atrocities against civilians are now becoming apparent all over Ukraine.

Ukraine the intelligence on Monday released data on all soldiers of the 64th separate motorized infantry brigade of the 35th Russian army. According to Ukraine, it is this 64th Brigade that has committed war crimes in Bocha.

Butcha rose to the lips of the world over the weekend after the Ukrainian armed forces freed it from Russian forces. Images of the city spreading the bodies of local civilians had been hanging in the streets for weeks. HS visited the site in Bocha on Monday.

Now the world asks who is responsible for the atrocities? Who is reserved for a war crimes tribunal?

Russian In addition to the 64th Motorized Infantry Brigade, there have been reports of soldiers in the Chechen Autonomous Region. They are very notorious and famous for their brutality.

According to eyewitnesses, the Chechens did not arrive in Bushi until after the Russian armed forces. According to eyewitnesses, they were easy to distinguish from the Russians: the Chechen uniforms were dark green and black.

“Over the past week, they marched through the residential areas in the mornings and shot everyone they saw. Someone had to be buried every day, ”says Belsat, an independent Belarusian television company. Vot Takin interviewed Butcha survived Vladislav Kozlovsky.

“At the end of March, they killed our neighbor. The pensioner was just sitting on the bench. He had done nothing wrong in his life, and there really was no Nazi. ”

Eyewitness accounts make the situation sound like some Russian soldiers have been almost nice compared to Chechens.

“There were a lot of young people among the Russians. Some even knocked on the door and asked if they could stay in the house. Others just beat the inhabitants and threw them out. ”

According to Vot Tak, Kozlovsky was in the same basement shelter as the men who were found shot and hands tied. Kozlovsky said he was probably saved by having money and a watch. He was, of course, robbed and beaten, but those who had nothing to be robbed were shot.

“They shot eight people. I saw their body in a picture taken from behind the house. ”

The street in Butša is practically full of military equipment that has been turned into scrap metal.

Eyewitness accounts leaves the impression that the atrocities and looting were committed by both Russian soldiers and Chechens. Russian investigative journalism site from Latvia The Insider interviewed Catherinea woman named Bashi who had escaped from Butch before her father.

“The Russians gave six cans of pate and one and a half liters of water for lunch. The father was stopped in the execution queue, but miraculously he was taken out of the queue. Ten men were shot, ”Ekaterina said.

“According to my parents, there were Russians, Belarusians and Buryats among the attackers.”

Buryatia refers to the inhabitants of the northeastern and eastern parts of Russia. When examining the list of soldiers of the 64th Motorized Infantry Brigade published by the Ukrainian intelligence, Khabarovsk is repeated 609 times in the locations where their identity cards were issued. Amur is repeated 170 times. Voronezh gets just nine hits, Rostov four.

Khabarovsk and Amur are in the very easternmost part of Russia, even east of Mongolia. Voronezh and Rostov, on the other hand, are in the southeast and northeast near the Ukrainian border.

Chechens not on Ukraine’s intelligence list. Why not – these soldiers, called Kadyrovites, are serving in the Chechen Autonomous Armed Forces.

In mid-March, even the leader of the autonomous Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrovin was suggested to be near Kiev.

A video was posted on Kadyrov’s Telegram that he was greeting his troops in Ivankivi, about 60 kilometers north of Butcha. There is no certainty as to the veracity of the claim.

Unfortunately the atrocities are not limited to Butcha and its environs such as Irpin and Hostomel. Chief Prosecutor of Ukraine Irina Venediktova warned on Monday that the civilian situation in Butchak is worse in Borodianka.

Ukrainian civilians have suffered around the country. The HS compiled other already known possible war crimes and atrocities against civilians during the attack that began in February.

Mariupol

Numerous observations have been made of Chechen fighters in the southern city of Mariupol. For example, obtained by wiretapping published by Ukrainian intelligence call recorder a Russian soldier tells his wife how Chechen fighters shot a fleeing Ukrainian girl for fun.

Russia has also bombed a hospital in Mariupol that housed a maternity ward. Civilians have had to bury each other in the courtyards of their homes, and not everyone has even been able to bury them.

From the first weekend in April, international photo agencies will be offering images of the same number of civilians who have died on the streets as Butcha has now seen.

Civilian graves in the courtyard of an apartment building in Mariupol on April 4th.

A theater has been destroyed in Mariupol. An attack on buildings, historical monuments and hospitals used for religious, teaching, artistic or scientific purposes or for charitable purposes is a war crime.

Zaporizhia

Polohi is located about 120 kilometers west of Mariupol in Zaporizhia. Zaporizhia city administration said Tuesday On its Telegram channelthat the Russian Armed Forces had taken over and mined the Poloh Central Hospital. Across Zaporizhia, civilian targets such as shops and residential buildings have been fired on almost daily, the city administration said.

Ivankiv

The city councilor in the city of Ivankin, sixty kilometers north of Butcha, said to the Ukrainian-language BBC at the end of March that the city has had both Chechens and Russian soldiers. Some of the Russian soldiers have been conscripts.

According to the city councilor, the occupiers shot the fleeing people in their cars, took people’s homes and shot people in the streets. The bodies were not allowed to be buried. On the Ukrainian side, men suspected of fighting were abducted and used in forced labor.

Not much is known about the situation in Ivankivi and its nearby villages. According to HS, there was still a curfew in the Ivankiv region over the weekend, as the area was cleared of mines left behind by the Russians.

Access to information has been poor anyway, as the base stations needed for mobile traffic have been destroyed in the area.

Kramatorsk

The city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine is one of many where Russian soldiers have fired on residential areas. On Tuesday, the Donetsk regional prosecutor’s office reported On Facebookthat the Russian armed forces had destroyed the school with fire last Tuesday.

Russia’s armed forces are now concentrating their forces to the east, so an attack and more hostilities are expected. British Sky News visited Kramatorsk on Tuesday and said a lot of civilians are seeking out of Kramatorsk. However, leaving can be dangerous: on Monday night, the Russian Air Force fired a bus on refugees on their way from Kramatorsk to Kharkov. According to the locals some of the women and children on the bus died.

Kharkiv

Russia has already bombed Kharkov heavily in late February. At the time, according to local authorities, the deaths included four people who had fled the water search bomb shelter and a family of three whose car caught fire.

In the village of Mala Rosa, near Kharkov, a Russian soldier allegedly raped a woman who had fled to a local school and cut her face with a knife. The British newspaper has reported on the matter The Independent based on a video published by the victim’s mother and information provided by locals.

A Ukrainian soldier approached a civilian body outside Kharkov on March 29th. Be careful with the bodies: According to Ukraine, Russian soldiers may mine bodies.

In Nova Basan, Chernihiv, relatives have come to retrieve the body. A civilian has apparently been killed next to his car. The picture is from Friday, April 1st.

Chernihiv

Chernivtsi, near the Russian border, is one of the worst affected cities in terms of civilian casualties. On March 16 alone, 53 civilians died: at that time, Russia fired a queue at the grocery store.

In the early days of the war, at least six male civilians were executed by Russian soldiers in the village of Staryi Bykiv near Chernihiv. The human rights organization, for example, reports this Human Rights Watch. Russian soldiers did not allow the executed relatives to retrieve the bodies for burial.

Makariv

In Makariv, west of Kiev, Russia fired a bakery in early March. At least 13 civilians died.

Kherson

In Kherson, southeastern Ukraine, for example, Russian armed forces have fired at a crowd protesting against Russia’s attack. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba reported the incident on Twitter on March 21st.

In early March, the armed forces fired at the school. At the same time began to move video of civilians executed in Kherson Park. Allegedly, civilians had been making firearms against Russian attackers.