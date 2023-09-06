Russian attack | British researcher: The war cannot be solved in Ukraine because the reasons lie in Russian thinking

According to Jade McGlynn, Russia will remain a threat as long as Russians’ perception of their country and the world does not change.

Philosophical doctor Jade McGlynn admits that the advice sounds strange coming from the mouth of a researcher of Russian language and culture. In his opinion, Western countries should now forget about Russia and the Russians and focus their resources on ensuring Ukraine’s victory in the war.

In his recent book Russian war McGlynn explains both why the majority of Russians support the war and why it is pointless to try to directly influence this attitude from the outside.

“You have to focus on what you can influence, and the West can influence Ukraine’s victory,” says McGlynn in an interview with STT.

Things however, they are not separated from each other, because Ukraine’s victory in the war is also the best opportunity to bring about some change in Russia, according to McGlynn.

It would go something like this: as much of the occupied territories as possible back to Ukraine with Western support and investments and other long-term aid so much that Ukraine would become a kind of “West Berlin of democracy and opportunities” for the Russians – a “living advertisement” for something better.

“I don’t think attitudes in Russia will change unless Ukraine wins the war,” says McGlynn, who previously lived in Russia for a long time.

Victory is perhaps still far away, but it is also a prerequisite for sustainable change, because it is not just happening now Vladimir Putin but also the Russian war.

“The president can stop the ‘military special operation’, but only the Russians can stop the war. If they choose to do so, then one day Ukraine’s victory may also become Russian victory,” McGlynn writes.

Trusted even in the absence of opinion polls, according to McGlynn, it can be said with certainty that a large part of Russians supports the war and an even larger part approves of it. This is partly due to the regime’s very harsh measures against the opponents of the war, but it does not explain everything.

“The characterizations that Putin’s Russia is a Stalinist state are not true,” says McGlynn.

Instead of killing millions, today’s Russia has imprisoned hundreds and relied on the power of example by giving severe punishments to some prominent opponents of the war.

According to McGlynn, the importance of fear in Russian opinion has been exaggerated. Too little attention has been paid to the fact that Russians want to explain things to themselves in the best way. According to McGlynn, it is childish to think that the Russians do not know what exactly they are supporting when they support the war.

Tens of thousands McGlynn, who is familiar with social media Telegram posts and Russian media programs in his research, claims that the content of Russian propaganda is not the result of any narrative forced by the Kremlin.

“It is the result of various actors, including ordinary Russians, working together to create a more comfortable version of the world around them,” McGlynn writes.

It is pointless for the West to try to influence such a story by fact-checking or responding to disinformation with facts, because they are not the issue. Instead, it is about the perception that Russia has the right to be a great power, that has the right to privileges and the right to avenge its previous humiliations at the expense of others, McGlynn writes.

While there are few active opponents of the war in Russia, neither are the active supporters of the war a representative group, according to McGlynn. The majority of the people are some kind of passive supporters, acquiescents or just apathetic minders of their own affairs, which also suits the Russian leadership very well.

“The Kremlin does not trust any voluntary political act. No, even if it supports those in power,” McGlynn writes.

According to him, tacit consent does not completely absolve from responsibility.

“It’s not a neutral act, no matter how much you wish it could be.”

McGlynn’s according to which the current war cannot truly end until the Russian elite and ordinary people lose, or rather give up, their fight against reality.

“Although the war itself is about Ukraine, the war cannot be resolved in Ukraine because its causes lie in the Russian political and social imagination of what their country is and what it must be,” McGlynn writes.

He does not see such a change as likely in the short term, which is realistically a grim prospect for countries like Finland. According to the researcher, Russia can never be at peace with its neighbors until it is at peace with itself and its own history.

In the interview, McGlynn regrets that, despite all the help and support given to Ukraine, the West has not properly understood how big the stakes in this war really are. According to McGlynn, who also worked as a researcher in Washington, the United States, for example, does not want Ukraine to defeat Russia so completely that it would get all its territory back.

“If the United States wanted it, it would arm Ukraine in a different way,” says McGlynn.

A researcher Western countries should also look at their own societies and learn from Ukraine.

“No other European country would have been as persistent and heroic in the face of the attack of the world’s second largest army,” he writes.

McGlynn reminds that Ukrainians took to the streets in 2013 to protest against the then president Viktor Yanukovych project to cancel the conclusion of the trade agreement with the EU and replace it with rapprochement with Russia. According to the researcher, the Ukrainians therefore refused to give in to Russian pressure to get cheap energy and easy financing.

“The same cannot be said for any Western European country,” says McGlynn.