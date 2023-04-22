Russian attack | British Ministry of Defense: The foundation of Russian propaganda is shaking

Russia has tried to justify its war of aggression against Ukraine by saying that the Nazis were in charge in Kiev.

in Russia is having difficulty maintaining the justification it presents for the war in Ukraine, estimates the British Ministry of Defence. Russia has tried to justify its war of aggression against Ukraine by saying that the Nazis were in charge in Kiev.

Rhetoric is a way to reproduce the image of the enemy of the Second World War, because at that time the Soviet Union was fighting the Nazis.

Now, however, the foundation of this propaganda is shaking. World War II commemorative marches were supposed to be held in Russia on April 18, but according to state media, they were canceled for “security reasons.”

Britain’s according to the Ministry of Defense, the reason for the cancellations is probably the authorities’ concern that the marches would highlight the magnitude of Russia’s recent losses.

Already the founder and owner of the Wagner mercenary company Yevgeny Prigozhin questioned whether there really are Nazis in Ukraine.

However, the Russian state is trying to unite the people behind the Nazi myth. On April 12, state news agency Ria Novosti published “rare documents” from the archives of the Russian Security Service (FSB).

According to the documents, the Nazis were involved in the Katyn massacre that claimed the lives of 22,000 Poles, although in reality the FSB predecessor organization was responsible for the massacre. The Russian Duma condemned the leader of the Soviet Union Joseph Stalin in 2010 for giving the order to kill a mass murder.