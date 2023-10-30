Russian attack | British intelligence: Private army linked to Gennady Timchenko recruits women to fight in Ukraine

A battalion belonging to the Redut private army has published notices in which women have been urged to join, among other things, as snipers.

Russian a state-backed private military army (PMC) is trying for the first time to recruit women for combat missions in Ukraine, says the British Ministry of Defense in its intelligence review. The review has been published message service in X.

According to the British Ministry of Defence, the Borz Battalion, part of the Redut private army, has published notices on social media inviting women to join as snipers and drone operators.

“Redut is probably an organization directly sponsored by the Russian Intelligence Directorate,” British intelligence states.

President Vladimir Putin oligarch belonging to the close circle Gennady Timchenkowho also has Finnish citizenship, is claimed to own Redut. Among other things, Ilta-Sanomat told in February that Timchenko would finance and lead Redut.

In March 2023 in Ukraine served as the Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigun including 1,100 women, which corresponds to only 0.3 percent of the Russian troops. Women mostly serve in the medical and maintenance forces.

According to the British Ministry of Defense, it is unclear whether the Russian defense forces are seeking to open up more combat missions to women.

“Although women have rarely taken up front-line combat positions in the current Russian forces, during the Second World War there was a strong tradition of female soldiers in the Soviet forces, where they served, among other things, as snipers and in combat missions,” the Ministry of Defense states.