Russian attack | Britain: Sevastopol base rail link in Crimea cut off due to sabotage

The loss of the rail connection makes it difficult to deliver Russian supplies and possibly also weapons, such as Kalibr cruise missiles, to the base.

Crimea a derailed train on the peninsula in Simferopol has blocked the only rail connection in use to the Russian Black Sea Fleet base in Sevastopol, says the British Ministry of Defense in its daily in its intelligence review.

According to the railway authorities, the cause of the train derailment was “disturbance caused by outsiders”.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Russia is trying to repair the track quickly, but the disruption of the track connection makes it difficult to deliver supplies and possibly also weapons, such as Kalibr cruise missiles, to the base.

Because sabotage in such an important area is successful, it further increases Russia’s concern about whether it can protect Crimea’s infrastructure. The Ministry of Defense reminds that Crimea plays an important role both psychologically and logistically in the war in Ukraine.