Russian attack | Britain delivers ammunition containing uranium to Ukraine, Putin unjustifiably equated them with nuclear weapons

Depleted uranium has little to do with the uranium needed for nuclear weapons.

Britain confirmed on Tuesday that it was supplying ammunition containing depleted uranium to Ukraine. News agencies and, among others, the British Broadcasting Corporation report on the matter BBC. The ammunition will be delivered at the same time Britain delivers its promised Challenger 2 main battle tanks.

Depleted uranium is a byproduct of the production of uranium fuel used in nuclear power plants or nuclear weapon material. It is a very hard and dense substance that can be used to make highly penetrating projectiles.

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Tuesday linked depleted uranium munitions to nuclear weapons. Putin said that Russia would be “forced to act” if Britain supplied Ukraine with “an ingredient for nuclear weapons”.

At least on Tuesday, Britain did not seem to back down from its decision.

“The British armed forces have been using depleted uranium in their ammunition for decades. Russia knows this, but is deliberately trying to spread false information,” the British Ministry of Defense said, according to the BBC.

Former commander and chemical weapons expert Col Hamish de Breton-Gordon told the BBC that Putin’s comments were “classic disinformation”. According to him, it is ridiculous to claim that the projectiles have anything to do with, for example, nuclear weapons that use enriched uranium. Uranium enrichment is concentrated in order to obtain nuclear fuel suitable for a nuclear reactor or nuclear weapon material suitable for a nuclear weapon.

Depleted uranium is known not to pose a radiation hazard in the short term, but it is a dangerous substance like heavy metals. Depleted uranium is also harmful to the environment, and its toxicity is considered a bigger risk than its radioactivity.

The US Department of Defense said on Tuesday that the US will not send munitions containing depleted uranium to Ukraine.