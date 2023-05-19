Russian attack | Britain confirms: Ukraine has used Storm Shadow missiles

Last week it emerged that Britain had supplied Ukraine with long-range missiles.

Ukraine has used the long-range Storm Shadow missiles delivered to it by Britain, confirms the British Defense Minister Ben Wallace according to news agency Reuters.

“I can only say that according to my understanding it is [ohjusta] has been used since we announced its delivery, but I won’t disclose the details,” said Wallace at a press conference at the Norwegian Defense Minister’s Bjørn Arild Gramin with on Thursday.

The range of the missiles is at least 250 kilometers. In theory, Storm Shadow’s range would be enough to cover the entire Crimean peninsula already in the current front situation if launched from the right place.

Norwegian Gram also said at the press conference that Norway has no plans to deliver F-16 fighters to Ukraine for the time being.

Ukraine’s dream of fighter jets came up again at the beginning of the week, when the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi would suggest after visiting Britain, that the decision about the western fighters could come soon.