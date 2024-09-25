Russian invasion|According to officials who commented on the matter anonymously, the plan contains almost nothing new.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi meet the President of the United States Joe Biden on Thursday at the White House.

Zelenskyi is expected to present his so-called “winning plan” to Biden at the meeting.

The president of Ukraine has talked about his plan over the summer, but its exact details have long been shrouded in obscurity. Before his visit to the United States, Zelenskyi said that in addition to increasing Western arms aid, the plan includes freeing up the use of long-range weapons so that Ukraine could use them to strike Russia.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andri Jermak quoth on Tuesday, that the plan also includes security guarantees from the West and Ukraine becoming a member of the military alliance NATO.

Ukrainian President’s Office Chief Andri Jermak (third from left) and President Zelenskyi listened to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a meeting in Kyiv on September 20.

A winning plan however, western parties with more extensive knowledge of the content are suspicious of the plan. According to them, the plan does not seem to bring anything new to the table.

An official of the US State Department, who remained anonymous, commented on the plan to the newspaper For The Washington Post (WP) on Tuesday.

According to him, Ukraine has “tested” parts of the plan with the United States and its other allies. According to the official, however, no one has yet seen the details of the plan, let alone the plan in its entirety.

According to the WP source, the military part of the plan consists of things that Ukraine believes it needs to continue pressuring Russia. This category probably includes Zelensky’s request to liberalize the use of long-range weapon systems, among others.

The political part of the plan, on the other hand, aims to convince the Ukrainian people that they are welcome in Western institutions such as NATO and the European Union if Ukraine continues the war, or ends up in a negotiated solution with Russia.

NATO membership in addition, the plan reportedly seeks to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russia with anti-aircraft systems.

In addition, the plan asks Western countries to increase sanctions against Russia. This is aimed at weakening Russia’s economy and defense industry.

The goal of the various parts of the victory plan is to make the continuation of the war so expensive for Russia that it agrees to sit down at the negotiating table with Ukraine.

An anti-aircraft gun shoots at a Russian drone near the front line in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, in September.

For an American For Bloomberg the unnamed sources who spoke say that there are no surprises in Zelensky’s plan and it will not significantly change the situation in Ukraine. One Western official called the plan a “wish list,” according to Bloomberg.

According to the officials, at least one of Ukraine’s allies would have suggested opening a voice connection with the Russian president Vladimir Putin with.

According to Bloomberg, the situation in the West seems pessimistic anyway. Western countries are worried, among other things, about Russia’s investment in its military industry and the threat it creates.

Zelenskyi has been critical towards the allies’ pessimism and insufficient arms aid.

A winning plan according to Zelensky, the purpose is to lead to the peace plan presented earlier in June at the Ukrainian peace meeting and to a “just peace”.

According to Zelensky, a just peace includes Russia’s withdrawal from all of Ukraine, war reparations to be paid to Ukraine, and bringing war criminals before international courts.

However, the experts are have liked implementation of the peace plan as unlikely.

To Zelensky was previously reported to be presenting his winning plan to the candidates in the US presidential elections in addition to President Biden Terrible for Harrisas well as For Donald Trump.

Politico magazine however, reported on Tuesday that Trump will most likely not meet with Zelensky during this US visit.

Trump has criticized the aid given to Ukraine and promised to end the war in Ukraine when he becomes president.